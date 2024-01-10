en English
Bitzel’s Chocolate Factory: A Sweet Revolution Set to Unfold

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Mark your calendars for a sweet treat. The much-anticipated Bitzel’s Chocolate factory is set to make its grand debut in Suwanee on January 17. This chocolate haven, sprawling across 7,000 square feet, is the fruit of a joint venture between renowned chocolatier Ray Bitzel and his business partner Dave Rose. They are joined by celebrity pastry chef Sabrina Coombs, who is lending her expertise to craft gourmet chocolates for this grand enterprise.

Unveiling the ‘Journey of Chocolate’

Bitzel’s Chocolate is not just a factory; it’s an experience. The flagship feature of the factory is the educational tour aptly titled the ‘Journey of Chocolate.’ Visitors are taken on an immersive journey through a simulated cacao forest and the entire chocolate-making process, from harvesting to packaging. This unique tour aims to deepen the understanding of the chocolate-making craft and the journey each cocoa bean undertakes before transforming into delicious chocolate.

The Glass Chocolate Factory

In a bold move towards transparency, Bitzel’s Chocolate factory is designed to let guests observe the production process in action. Coined as ‘the Glass Chocolate Factory,’ this feature allows visitors to witness the intricate process of chocolate creation from the other side of the glass. It’s an effort to demystify the process and invite the public into the world of chocolate craftsmanship.

Introducing Ruby Chocolate

Bitzel’s Chocolate is also set to make a splash in the U.S. market with the large-scale introduction of ruby chocolate. Known for its unique tart raspberry flavor, ruby chocolate is a relatively new entrant in the world of chocolate and is expected to tantalize the taste buds of American chocolate lovers.

A Venue for Chocolate Aficionados

In addition to the retail store selling a variety of chocolate products, Bitzel’s Chocolate will also house a ‘Chocolate Theater.’ This space is designed for events like chocolate-making classes, tastings, and pairings, offering a platform for chocolate enthusiasts to delve deeper into their passion. The ‘Chocolate Theater’ will also be available for private and corporate events, making Bitzel’s Chocolate a true chocolate destination.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

