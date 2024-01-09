Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery Unveils Girl Scout Inspired Beers

On January 18th, Bucks County’s cat-themed Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery is launching ‘The Adventures in Scouting,’ a series of unique beers inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. The collection is a culinary adventure, featuring flavors like Cinnamon Roll Winter Warmer, Lemon Sour Ale, Chocolate Stout with Caramel & Toasted Coconut, and Peanut Butter Brown Ale.

A Day of Celebration and Sampling

Starting at noon, the brewery is hosting a special event where customers can taste all four beers. For $50, beer enthusiasts can also purchase a limited-edition pack, which includes the four beers and matching boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. The local Girl Scout Troop 2888 will make an appearance to sell cookies, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Pre-orders and Brewery Information

Beer lovers can pre-order the beers through the brewery’s online shop. The Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, located at 58B East Bridge Street, Morrisville, opens from Wednesday to Sunday at varying hours.

The Crosson’s Legacy

Brigitte and Michael Crosson, the owners of Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, have made a significant impact since opening in October 2021. Their venture has earned substantial acclaim, bagging titles for Best Sour Ale in PA, and earning recognition as one of the top taprooms and for best brewery food.