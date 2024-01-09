en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery Unveils Girl Scout Inspired Beers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery Unveils Girl Scout Inspired Beers

On January 18th, Bucks County’s cat-themed Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery is launching ‘The Adventures in Scouting,’ a series of unique beers inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. The collection is a culinary adventure, featuring flavors like Cinnamon Roll Winter Warmer, Lemon Sour Ale, Chocolate Stout with Caramel & Toasted Coconut, and Peanut Butter Brown Ale.

A Day of Celebration and Sampling

Starting at noon, the brewery is hosting a special event where customers can taste all four beers. For $50, beer enthusiasts can also purchase a limited-edition pack, which includes the four beers and matching boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. The local Girl Scout Troop 2888 will make an appearance to sell cookies, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Pre-orders and Brewery Information

Beer lovers can pre-order the beers through the brewery’s online shop. The Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, located at 58B East Bridge Street, Morrisville, opens from Wednesday to Sunday at varying hours.

The Crosson’s Legacy

Brigitte and Michael Crosson, the owners of Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, have made a significant impact since opening in October 2021. Their venture has earned substantial acclaim, bagging titles for Best Sour Ale in PA, and earning recognition as one of the top taprooms and for best brewery food.

0
Food Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
4 mins ago
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
In a distinctive fusion of novelty and marketing strategy, Miller Lite has introduced Miller Lite Beer Mints, a non-alcoholic alternative designed for those participating in Dry January. This innovative product aims to satiate the beer cravings of consumers without infringing upon their resolutions, allowing them to ‘chew their brew’ while maintaining a fresh breath and
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
New York Times Cooking Launches 'Cooking 101,' Revitalizes 'Weeknight 100'
17 mins ago
New York Times Cooking Launches 'Cooking 101,' Revitalizes 'Weeknight 100'
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
29 mins ago
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
10 mins ago
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
Darley Newman Returns to Alabama for Culinary Journey in 'Travels with Darley'
12 mins ago
Darley Newman Returns to Alabama for Culinary Journey in 'Travels with Darley'
Kate Middleton's 42nd Birthday: A Celebration Marked by Homemade Cake Traditions
15 mins ago
Kate Middleton's 42nd Birthday: A Celebration Marked by Homemade Cake Traditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
14 seconds
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
Connacht Rugby's Resurgence: A Crucial Victory and Upcoming Challenges in the Champions Cup
17 seconds
Connacht Rugby's Resurgence: A Crucial Victory and Upcoming Challenges in the Champions Cup
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
1 min
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
1 min
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
2 mins
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
2 mins
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
2 mins
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
3 mins
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
3 mins
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
42 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
56 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app