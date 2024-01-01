Biryani Orders Soar on New Year’s Eve: A Glimpse into India’s Changing Dining Habits

On the eve of 2024, India witnessed a gastronomic spectacle as over 4.8 lakh biryanis were ordered through the popular food delivery platform, Swiggy, during New Year’s Eve celebrations. This figure underscores the unwavering popularity of biryani, a rich, flavorful rice dish traditionally layered with meat, spices, and sometimes vegetables, often associated with communal feasts and celebrations. The peak of this culinary frenzy saw 1,244 units of the dish being ordered every minute, marking a remarkable shift in consumer dining habits.

Biryani Reigns Supreme on New Year’s Eve

Diving into the data, Hyderabad emerged as the leading city with nearly one-fourth of all biryani orders placed. Not only does this highlight the city’s love for the dish, but also its residents’ preference for convenience and variety offered by food delivery apps. Beyond biryani, other popular choices for New Year celebrations included Chole Bhature and Idli-Vadas, underscoring a preference for comfort food during holidays.

Record-Breaking Figures for Swiggy

The New Year’s Eve of 2024 wasn’t just about biryani. Swiggy’s CEO, Rohit Kapoor, expressed delight over the record-breaking performance, which demonstrated the company’s operational capacity to handle substantial volumes of orders during peak times. The platform reported almost a million active users in the last hour, with more than a million people ordering food for others. This indicates the growing reliance on food delivery services for fulfilling gastronomic desires during special events.

Shift in Dining Habits

Swiggy’s impressive figures reflect a broader shift in dining habits. The convenience and a variety of choices offered by food delivery apps are increasingly valued by customers looking to indulge in their favorite dishes without the hassle of cooking or dining out. This trend is not confined to food alone. Swiggy Instamart reported a peak in orders for condoms at 1,722 per hour in the morning, signaling a shift towards online platforms for diverse needs.