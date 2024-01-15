Bipartisan Bill to Ensure Accurate Labeling for Egg Products Introduced

In a joint bipartisan initiative, U.S. Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) have introduced the Consistent Egg Labels Act, legislation aimed at ensuring the accurate labeling of egg products and their plant-based alternatives. The legislation has also found resonance in the House, where a companion bill is being led by Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA).

Emphasizing the Importance of Clear Labeling

The bill addresses a crucial issue in the market - misleading branding by plant-based alternatives, which may use deceptive terms like "eggs" in their labels. The legislation emphasizes the role of eggs as a cost-effective and healthy source of protein, and accentuates Pennsylvania's position as the fourth-largest egg-producing state in the country.

Consumer Awareness and Protection

This Act is particularly significant as it seeks to protect consumers who could potentially be misled by mislabeled egg alternatives. These alternatives may lack the same levels of essential amino acids provided by eggs. The proposed legislation stipulates that the FDA must issue guidance on appropriate labeling within 180 days, and report to Congress on enforcement actions two years after the Act's enactment. It also contains provisions to nullify any non-compliant FDA guidance on eggs or egg products.

Widespread Support

The Consistent Egg Labels Act has garnered support from other senators and has been endorsed by major agricultural organizations, such as United Egg Producers and the PA Farm Bureau. This broad-based support underlines the perceived necessity of the legislation, and its potential impact on both consumers and the egg industry.