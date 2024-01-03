en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Bioplants Introduces Inouï Microgreens: Redefining Culinary Experience

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Bioplants Introduces Inouï Microgreens: Redefining Culinary Experience

In a fresh twist to the culinary world, French company Bioplants has launched a new product line, Inouï microgreens, set to revolutionize the way we consume herbs. Their unique proposition lies in the convenience of kitchen-pickable herbs that fuse garden-fresh taste with extended shelf life.

Microgreens: A Fresh Culinary Experience

The Inouï microgreens are designed to be picked directly from their trays, offering consumers the ultra-fresh taste of garden-grown herbs without the typical constraints of shelf life. The range includes four varieties: coriander, peas, radish, and arugula. The herbs are not only alive in their trays but also maintainable for up to two weeks if properly watered.

Focus on Freshness, Taste and Aesthetics

As emphasized by Camille Bisson, the marketing project manager for Bioplants, the product’s freshness and longevity significantly outperform traditional pre-cut herbs if cared for correctly. But the company’s focus extends beyond just freshness and shelf life. The Inouï range is also designed to appeal to the senses aesthetically and gastronomically. The company plans to introduce new varieties that promise to be visually attractive and flavorful.

Expanding Horizons

Bioplants plans to market 200,000 trays of microgreens across all networks in 2024, making these kitchen-pickable herbs accessible to all. The company is also devising merchandising and promotional actions to boost sales, with the food service sector in its sights. With the launch of Inouï microgreens, Bioplants is not just introducing a new product but redefining the way we experience herbs in our kitchens.

0
Agriculture Food France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Muscatine, Iowa: A Small City with Big Global Connections
In the heartland of America, the small city of Muscatine, Iowa, has become a symbol of enduring international friendship, with its connections extending all the way to China’s highest office. This city, steeped in agricultural traditions and lauded by Mark Twain for its picturesque sunsets, has found itself inextricably linked with Chinese President Xi Jinping,
Muscatine, Iowa: A Small City with Big Global Connections
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
11 mins ago
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
13 mins ago
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
4 mins ago
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
Australia Completes Vaccine Shipment to Indonesia, Protecting Cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease
6 mins ago
Australia Completes Vaccine Shipment to Indonesia, Protecting Cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
7 mins ago
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
Latest Headlines
World News
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
11 seconds
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
11 seconds
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
12 seconds
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
27 seconds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
43 seconds
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
48 seconds
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
53 seconds
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
55 seconds
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
59 seconds
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
59 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app