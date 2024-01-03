Bioplants Introduces Inouï Microgreens: Redefining Culinary Experience

In a fresh twist to the culinary world, French company Bioplants has launched a new product line, Inouï microgreens, set to revolutionize the way we consume herbs. Their unique proposition lies in the convenience of kitchen-pickable herbs that fuse garden-fresh taste with extended shelf life.

Microgreens: A Fresh Culinary Experience

The Inouï microgreens are designed to be picked directly from their trays, offering consumers the ultra-fresh taste of garden-grown herbs without the typical constraints of shelf life. The range includes four varieties: coriander, peas, radish, and arugula. The herbs are not only alive in their trays but also maintainable for up to two weeks if properly watered.

Focus on Freshness, Taste and Aesthetics

As emphasized by Camille Bisson, the marketing project manager for Bioplants, the product’s freshness and longevity significantly outperform traditional pre-cut herbs if cared for correctly. But the company’s focus extends beyond just freshness and shelf life. The Inouï range is also designed to appeal to the senses aesthetically and gastronomically. The company plans to introduce new varieties that promise to be visually attractive and flavorful.

Expanding Horizons

Bioplants plans to market 200,000 trays of microgreens across all networks in 2024, making these kitchen-pickable herbs accessible to all. The company is also devising merchandising and promotional actions to boost sales, with the food service sector in its sights. With the launch of Inouï microgreens, Bioplants is not just introducing a new product but redefining the way we experience herbs in our kitchens.