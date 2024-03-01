Binghamton's House of Reardon Gears Up for Parade Day with 450+ Meals

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - As Parade Day approaches, volunteers at House of Reardon, one of Binghamton's most cherished Irish bars, are in the thick of preparations, peeling and chopping a massive amount of vegetables for their traditional ham and cabbage dinners. This year, they're set to serve between 450 and 500 meals to both dine-in and takeout customers, marking a significant event in the local community's calendar.

Community Effort in Full Swing

With 450 pounds of potatoes, 400 pounds of cabbage, and 250 pounds of carrots, alongside 700 pounds of ham, the kitchen at House of Reardon is a hive of activity. Volunteers, crucial to the operation, work with cheerful diligence, rewarded with food and drink for their efforts. Owner Josh Spring highlights the importance of these volunteers, stating, "The volunteers are the best.

They get a little bit of drink, a little bit of food, they get the peeling done in just a couple of hours. It would take us days if we didn't have all of the volunteers. So, we're very appreciative of them." This collaborative spirit not only underscores the preparation process but also showcases the tight-knit nature of the Binghamton community.

Feeding the Festive Crowd

Dinners will be available from 11 a.m. until they're sold out, which usually happens around 5 or 6 o'clock. Those eager to secure their meals can place takeout orders starting at 10 a.m. by calling (607)722-9674. This tradition offers a taste of Ireland right in the heart of Binghamton, satisfying the community's appetite for celebration and good, hearty food. With such a significant quantity of food being prepared, the event promises to be both a culinary and communal highlight of Parade Day.

Looking Ahead

After Parade Day, House of Reardon and its team of volunteers are not slowing down. They plan to repeat the entire process for Saint Patrick's Day, ensuring that those who missed out or simply can't get enough have another opportunity to enjoy their ham and cabbage dinners. This cyclical preparation for significant celebrations underscores the role of House of Reardon as more than just a bar or restaurant; it's a community hub that brings people together in both work and play.