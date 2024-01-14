Big Whiskey’s Expansion and Closures Mark Changes in Springfield’s Food Scene

The Springfield-area restaurant industry is experiencing a period of change, marked by a blend of expansions and closures. One of the notable expansions includes Big Whiskey’s, a cherished restaurant chain, unveiling plans to set up two additional outlets in the Ozarks, specifically Neosho and Lebanon, by the dawn of summer 2024.

Big Whiskey’s Expansion Plans

Paul Sundy, the co-owner of Big Whiskey’s, expressed a profound enthusiasm for being an integral part of the burgeoning and metamorphosing communities in Neosho and Lebanon. Their aspiration is to make Big Whiskey’s a go-to venue for life’s celebratory moments in these areas. The Springfield-based restaurant chain’s expansion represents a positive shift in the local food scene.

Closures Hit Springfield Food Scene

On the flip side, the Springfield food scene has also witnessed some notable closures. The Golden Corral located at 2734 N. Kansas Expressway has shut down without prior warning, marking an end to its 18-year operation. This sudden closure has left a void in the community that frequented the restaurant over the years.

Another blow to the local food industry is the closure of CreAsian, a restaurant situated at 501 W. Chestnut Expressway. CreAsian, a culinary symbol of Springfield since 2011, shut its doors on December 25th, 2023. Attempts to reach the restaurant via email and website have proven futile, leaving many patrons in the lurch.

Operational Hours of Mythical ‘Wich

The article also touches upon the operational hours of the Mythical ‘Wich store, a popular spot serving breakfast, sandwiches, soups, and salads throughout the day. Keeping their doors open all day, the Mythical ‘Wich store continues to cater to the diverse palate of Springfield patrons.

These significant updates are part of the News-Leader’s Restaurant Roundup newsletter, aimed at keeping the community abreast with the local restaurant and food news. This roundup signifies the dynamics of the Springfield-area food scene, which is continuously evolving and adapting to the changing tastes and preferences of the community.