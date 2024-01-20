Big River Grille at Disney's BoardWalk Resort Closes, Food Trucks Roll In

Big River Grille & Brewing Works, an iconic feature of Disney's BoardWalk Resort, is marking its final day of operation on January 21, 2024. The establishment, renowned for its American bar cuisine and freshly brewed beers, will close its doors as part of an ongoing renovation project at the resort. Unlike most dining venues within the Walt Disney World boundaries, Big River Grille was a third-party restaurant, lending it a unique charm and a distinct flair in its offerings.

End of an Era at Disney's BoardWalk Resort

The closure of Big River Grille signifies the end of its longstanding presence at Walt Disney World. The restaurant's in-house brewery, viewable through glass windows, was a unique feature on the BoardWalk. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, the establishment catered to patrons with its award-winning lagers and a wide array of American dishes. The announcement of its permanent closure has evoked nostalgic feelings among its longtime patrons and Disney guests.

Food Trucks Roll In

Despite the closure of Big River Grille, Disney ensures that the gastronomic adventure continues at the BoardWalk Resort. Starting January 22, a day after the grill's closure, food trucks will be introduced to cater to visitors' dining needs. The move is an innovative step to temporarily fill the void left by the closure and to provide diverse dining options to the guests.

Renovations Reshaping the BoardWalk Resort

The closure of Big River Grille is part of a larger renovation plan at Disney's BoardWalk Resort. Other recent changes include the launch of BoardWalk Ice Cream and BoardWalk Deli, and the upcoming opening of Blue Ribbon Corndogs and The Cake Bake Shop. These additions follow a series of transformations that have seen the departure of several venues, including the ESPN Club. With these changes, Disney continues to reinvent and elevate the dining experience at the resort.