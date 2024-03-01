Big Dave's Cheesesteaks Expands to South Carolina with 5-Unit Deal Led by Entrepreneurs Marc Brown and Frank Williams III

On March 1, 2024, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, a rapidly growing food chain known for its unique cheesesteaks and eggrolls, announced a significant expansion into South Carolina. This expansion comes as part of a 5-unit franchise deal, marking the brand's ambitious steps since launching its franchise program in late November. Spearheaded by Marc Brown and Frank Williams III, two dynamic entrepreneurs with a deep passion for food and community service, this move promises to bring a new culinary experience to the Palmetto State, with plans to target Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg for their initial locations.

Strategic Expansion and Local Impact

Marc Brown, a seasoned personal injury attorney, and Frank Williams III, also known as The Shuler King, a comedian and funeral home owner, bring a unique blend of business acumen and community engagement to the table. Their decision to franchise Big Dave's Cheesesteaks stems from a shared passion for quality food and a vision to create memorable dining experiences in South Carolina. Their enthusiasm for the brand's ethos and commitment to community development aligns perfectly with Big Dave's goals, making this partnership a promising venture for both parties.

Behind the Deal: Brown and Williams' Vision

Both Brown and Williams have expressed their excitement about joining the Big Dave's family. Brown's long-standing interest in the restaurant industry and Williams' dedication to building legacies and creating opportunities resonate with the core values of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks. Derrick Hayes, the founder of Big Dave's, shared his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the incredible backgrounds of Brown and Williams and their potential to take the brand to new heights in South Carolina. Jessie Bray, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks' President, also highlighted the duo's strong community ties and shared values as key factors in this franchise agreement.

Looking Forward: A Bright Future for Big Dave's in South Carolina

The introduction of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to South Carolina is not just about expanding a business; it's about bringing together communities through the love of food. As Brown and Williams gear up to open their first locations, the excitement among local foodies is palpable. This expansion is a testament to the brand's growing popularity and its ability to attract ambitious entrepreneurs who believe in its mission. With a strong focus on quality ingredients and an innovative menu, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks is set to become a culinary staple in South Carolina.

As Big Dave's Cheesesteaks embarks on this new chapter, the partnership with Marc Brown and Frank Williams III heralds a promising future for the brand in South Carolina. Their shared vision for excellence and community service is poised to create not just restaurants, but gathering places where memories are made over delicious meals. This expansion demonstrates the power of culinary innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in shaping dining experiences that resonate with local communities.