Big City Diner Rolls Out Special Menus for the Big Game and Valentine's Day

The Honolulu-based restaurant chain, Big City Diner is turning up the heat by introducing a variety of festive food offerings for the upcoming events, the Big Game and Valentine's Day. Jody Frank, their Director of Catering, announced the introduction of full-service catering for a broad spectrum of occasions, including weddings and birthdays.

The Big Game: A Feast for Fans

In celebration of the Big Game, Big City Diner has crafted a unique Pupu Platter. The platter stars guava bbq baby back ribs and spicy guava bbq chicken wings, promising a tropical twist to traditional game day grub. The platter also features panko breaded calamari, roasted garlic bread, and Japanese panko breaded fish, adding an extra crunch to the meal. Big City Diner ensures that the excitement of the game is complemented by a culinary experience that scores a touchdown with the taste buds.

Valentine's Day: Love Served on a Plate

For Valentine's Day, Big City Diner is serving love in the form of a special menu for both lunch and dinner. The offerings include a sumptuous prime rib and a surf-and-turf combo, ensuring that lovebirds can indulge in a hearty meal. The meal concludes with a rainbow cake dessert, a colorful ending to a romantic feast. In addition, Big City Diner is offering Valentine's Day Prime Rib Family Packs for those who prefer to celebrate love in the comfort of their home.

Health-Conscious Dining

Big City Diner also caters to the health-conscious segment of their clientele by providing Keto-friendly versions of several dishes. This initiative embodies their commitment to catering to the diverse dietary needs and preferences of their customers.

Orders for party platters can be placed either by phone or through their website. The diner also maintains multiple in-person dining locations, ensuring that customers have the option to enjoy their food in a lively, vibrant setting.