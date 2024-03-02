Big Chef Café Set to Delight Basingstoke with Breakfast and Lunch Delicacies

Excitement brews in Brighton Hill, Basingstoke, as Big Chef Café announces its grand opening at the end of February, promising a culinary delight with a diverse menu. Ramazan Damirhan, an experienced restaurateur, is at the helm, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous ventures in the café and restaurant industry. With a focus on family time and community happiness, Damirhan's latest establishment aims to offer a cozy dining experience, featuring an array of breakfast, lunch, and dessert options.

From Kebabs to Cakes: A New Chapter Begins

Big Chef Café takes over the premises formerly occupied by Daddy Kebabs, marking a significant transformation from Turkish grills to a broader culinary spectrum. The café's diverse menu is designed to cater to all tastes, offering traditional English and Mediterranean breakfasts, gourmet burgers, omelettes, and more. An exciting addition to the menu is the range of desserts, including cakes, milkshakes, and ice creams, aiming to bring a smile to the faces of families and schoolchildren in the vicinity.

A Vision for Community and Family

Ramazan Damirhan emphasizes the café's role in fostering community happiness and enhancing family time. Unlike his previous restaurant endeavors, which demanded much of his time, Damirhan looks forward to balancing work with family life, showcasing the importance of community and personal well-being in his business philosophy. The café's strategic location near a school positions it as a potential hotspot for families seeking a pleasant dining experience.

What's Next for Big Chef Café?

As the final touches to the renovation are being applied, Big Chef Café is poised to open its doors this weekend, inviting residents and visitors of Basingstoke to explore its culinary offerings. Operating seven days a week, from 8 am to 4 pm, the café is ready to welcome diners for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. With its diverse menu, emphasis on desserts, and commitment to community happiness, Big Chef Café is set to become a cherished addition to Brighton Hill's dining scene.