Food

Bidding Farewell to Food Trends of the Early 2020s: What’s Being Left Behind in 2024?

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
As the clock ticked over to 2024, food industry experts and culinary enthusiasts alike began to bid farewell to a host of food trends that had either emerged or peaked in the early years of the decade. These trends, many of which were influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of social media platform TikTok, have been suggested to be left behind as we venture into the new year.

Unpacking the Trends of Yesteryears

Among the trends to be discarded were tinned fish, which, once a budget-friendly and convenient protein option, gained an unusual popularity on social media. This popularity led to the introduction of high-end products with questionable value-for-money. Similarly, specialized kitchen gadgets such as the Ninja Creami—a contraption designed for making soft-serve from frozen ingredients—also gained prominence despite their high cost and single-function nature.

Another trend that raised eyebrows was the ironic collection of water bottles. The bottles, which were often seen as a symbol of environmental consciousness, turned into a fad where people amassed large collections, defeating the very purpose they symbolized.

AI and Food: A Mismatch?

On the technological front, the limitations of AI in recipe creation were highlighted with ChatGPT’s unsuccessful attempts. Real cooking, which requires a degree of trial and error that AI cannot replicate, demonstrated the indispensable human element in culinary arts.

Questionable Taste Trends

Meanwhile, Starbucks’ infamous olive oil coffee, the Oleato, received mixed reactions from coffee enthusiasts and critics alike. The unique combination quickly became a meme, reflecting the public’s bemusement. Another trend that failed to impress was cottage cheese cookie dough, which, despite looking promising in videos, failed to deliver in terms of taste, underlining the challenge of conveying flavor through visual media.

Shifting Cooking Practices

Lastly, a significant shift was predicted in the realm of cookware, with a move from nonstick to steel cookware being suggested. This shift marks a move towards professional-grade kitchen tools, reflecting a growing interest in authentic cooking experiences.

As we step into 2024, we look forward to new and exciting trends shaping our food experiences, leaving behind the remnants of a decade marked by rapid change and innovation in the culinary world.

0
Food
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

