Food

Bhakka: A Culinary Journey from the Heart of Eastern Nepal to the Streets of Kathmandu

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Historically nestled in the heartland of eastern Nepal, Bhakka, a traditional dish beloved by the Rajbanshi ethnic group, has journeyed over 500 km to find its place in the bustling streets of Kathmandu. This modest delicacy, crafted from fresh rice flour, is not just a source of nourishment during the chilly winter months but a symbol of cultural identity and communal solidarity.

From Rural Tradition to Urban Delight

In a city where the gastronomic landscape is dominated by afternoon and evening street foods, Bhakka has carved out a niche as a popular morning treat. This venture into the capital has been piloted by Bhakka House, a unique establishment nestled in Purano Baneshwar. Founded by Biwash Kafle and his friends, Bhakka House dared to venture off the beaten path, challenging the dominance of ubiquitous momo and chow mein joints.

Overcoming Challenges to Embrace Success

The journey of Bhakka House was not without its trials. However, perseverance paid off as the distinct taste of Bhakka began to win over the palates of Kathmandu’s residents. The establishment even introduced innovative twists to the traditional dish, such as sweet and chocolaty variants, broadening its appeal further.

Bhakka: A Warm Embrace in Kathmandu’s Cold

The success of Bhakka in Kathmandu’s colder climate is as much about its health benefits as it is about its capacity to provide warmth and satiety. Yet, as commercialization takes hold, there is an underlying narrative of cultural transformation. The traditional cooking methods are gradually evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding clientele. This shift, however, is seen more as a necessary adaptation than a dilution of cultural essence.

For the Rajbanshi community, the wider acceptance of their cuisine is a source of immense joy. It not only fosters a sense of cultural connection but also builds emotional bridges. This culinary journey has also opened up the possibility of introducing other distinctive Rajbanshi dishes, like their unique seafood preparations, to Kathmandu’s culinary scene. As Bhakka continues to win hearts, it seems the capital city is ready for more culinary surprises from eastern Nepal.

Food Nepal
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

