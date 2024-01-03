Beyond Meat Inc Experiences Significant Share Price Drop

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND), a leading plant-based meat products manufacturer, took a significant hit during the last trading session, closing at $8.19 per share, marking a 7.98% decrease. The plunge placed the company’s market valuation at $528.58 million, a stark contrast to its 52-week high of $22.87. However, the stock is trading 31.87% above its 52-week low of $5.58, signaling some resilience.

Rollercoaster Trading Volume and High Beta

Beyond Meat’s trading volume has been riding a rollercoaster, averaging around 2.79 million shares over a 10-day period and 2.97 million shares over a 3-month period. The company’s high beta of 2.32 underlines its substantial volatility compared to the market, a trait that often attracts risk-tolerant investors.

An Underweight Consensus

Analysts have issued a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight for the stock, with a mean rating of 4.00 out of 15 analysts. Most suggest either selling or holding the stock, indicating a lack of confidence in its short-term performance. The expected Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the current quarter stands at -$0.88, further highlighting the company’s financial struggles.

Performance Overview and Growth Prospects

Despite a negative performance streak over the past five days with an 8.49% decline, the stock has managed to increase by 12.35% over the past 30 days. Furthermore, despite a marked 37.81% decline over the past 6 months, Beyond Meat has managed to outperform industry growth rates with a 33.91% annual growth rate compared to the industry average of 11.80%. The company’s future is looking brighter, with analysts predicting a 16.20% rise in revenue for the current quarter and a 13.00% increase for the next one. However, overall year-over-year revenue is expected to decline.

Earnings and Revenue Projections

The earnings growth rate for the past five years has been -62.69%, but earnings are projected to grow by 34.77% in 2024. The long-term projection indicates a 10.00% per year growth rate over the next five years. The average revenue estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $66.66 million, with a higher estimate of $88.64 million for the next quarter. Investors are eagerly awaiting Beyond Meat’s next quarterly earnings report, anticipated between February 21 and February 26.

Insiders hold 4.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.88%, with Vanguard Group Inc. being the top institutional holder at 9.72% of the shares. Despite the recent downturn, Beyond Meat continues to represent a bold venture into the realm of plant-based products, which could yet bear fruit in the burgeoning green economy.