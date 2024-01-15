en English
Food

Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson’s Insights on Food’s Impact on Health and Weight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
The correlation between food and health extends far beyond the concept of calorie intake, posits Consultant Bariatric Surgeon Andrew Jenkinson. He emphasizes that the impact of food on the brain and body is essential to consider in discussions about health and weight management. Jenkinson’s bold assertion challenges conventional wisdom and offers a fresh perspective in the field of nutritional science.

Food as Drugs: A New Perspective

Jenkinson elucidates that certain foods behave akin to drugs, sending signals that influence the body’s metabolism, appetite, and overall well-being. Foods high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, and those laced with artificial additives, he argues, can interfere with the hormone leptin, known for regulating the body’s energy balance by inhibiting hunger. The tampering with leptin can lead to weight gain and spawn health issues such as inflammation and diabetes, turning these foods into silent saboteurs of health.

The Power of Nutrient-Dense Foods

Contrariwise, foods like fish, egg whites, healthy grains, leafy greens, and berries exert a positive influence on weight control and health. Their beneficial properties, such as omega-3 oils and phytochemicals, help in fostering a healthier body. Jenkinson also lends his voice, contrary to popular belief, to the argument that natural saturated fats present in grass-fed red meat, butter, and yogurt are not detrimental to health.

Spicing Up Health

Moreover, he encourages the use of natural spices and salt for flavor, asserting their lack of adverse health effects. His insights, as detailed in his new book ‘How to Eat (And Still Lose Weight)’, drive home the point that recognizing the medicinal or toxic effects of different foods is far more significant than merely counting calories.

In conclusion, Andrew Jenkinson’s perspective presents a paradigm shift in understanding food’s role in health and weight management. It beckons us to delve deeper into the quality of the foods we consume, rather than just quantifying them. His insights serve as a reminder that the journey to health is not just about eating less, but more importantly, about eating right.

BNN Correspondents

