Betty Rae’s Ice Cream Makes Its Way to Platte City in Sweet Expansion

Beloved Kansas City ice cream brand, Betty Rae’s, has sweetened the deal for ice cream enthusiasts in the northern regions by extending its presence to Platte City. In a strategic move, Betty Rae’s has teamed up with Fetterman’s Deli to offer 16 flavors of their delectable ice cream, marking the brand’s first expedition north of the river.

Bringing a Local Favorite Closer to Home

The expansion steps from a desire to celebrate community, accessibility, and the enduring love for quality ice cream. Set to satisfy the cravings of ice cream lovers, the move has been well-received by families in the Northland who have warmly welcomed the accessibility of Betty Rae’s closer to their homes.

Betty Rae’s and Fetterman’s Deli: A Sweet Partnership

For about three weeks, Fetterman’s Deli, owned by Scott Fetterman, has been serving 16 flavors of Betty Rae’s ice cream. The deli is also set to introduce ice cream sandwiches to its menu, further enhancing its offerings. Alongside Betty Rae’s ice cream, Fetterman’s Deli sells fresh sandwiches, deli meats, cheeses, Messenger Coffee, and Lucky Elixir Kombucha.

The Growth of Betty Rae’s

Betty Rae’s first opened in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood and has since expanded to the River Market and Olathe. Operating three other locations within Kansas City, Betty Rae’s started selling pints in Cosentino-owned grocery stores from November. While Betty Rae’s locations were closed from Christmas Eve and will reopen on January 12, Fetterman’s continues to serve their ice cream during this period.

The new owner of Betty Rae’s, Matt Shatto, who took over in May, is committed to increasing the brand’s presence across the Kansas City metro area, promising to bring more of the iconic ice cream to the city’s residents.