en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream Makes Its Way to Platte City in Sweet Expansion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Betty Rae’s Ice Cream Makes Its Way to Platte City in Sweet Expansion

Beloved Kansas City ice cream brand, Betty Rae’s, has sweetened the deal for ice cream enthusiasts in the northern regions by extending its presence to Platte City. In a strategic move, Betty Rae’s has teamed up with Fetterman’s Deli to offer 16 flavors of their delectable ice cream, marking the brand’s first expedition north of the river.

Bringing a Local Favorite Closer to Home

The expansion steps from a desire to celebrate community, accessibility, and the enduring love for quality ice cream. Set to satisfy the cravings of ice cream lovers, the move has been well-received by families in the Northland who have warmly welcomed the accessibility of Betty Rae’s closer to their homes.

Betty Rae’s and Fetterman’s Deli: A Sweet Partnership

For about three weeks, Fetterman’s Deli, owned by Scott Fetterman, has been serving 16 flavors of Betty Rae’s ice cream. The deli is also set to introduce ice cream sandwiches to its menu, further enhancing its offerings. Alongside Betty Rae’s ice cream, Fetterman’s Deli sells fresh sandwiches, deli meats, cheeses, Messenger Coffee, and Lucky Elixir Kombucha.

The Growth of Betty Rae’s

Betty Rae’s first opened in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood and has since expanded to the River Market and Olathe. Operating three other locations within Kansas City, Betty Rae’s started selling pints in Cosentino-owned grocery stores from November. While Betty Rae’s locations were closed from Christmas Eve and will reopen on January 12, Fetterman’s continues to serve their ice cream during this period.

The new owner of Betty Rae’s, Matt Shatto, who took over in May, is committed to increasing the brand’s presence across the Kansas City metro area, promising to bring more of the iconic ice cream to the city’s residents.

0
Business Food United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
The AZEK Company Inc., traded under the symbol NYSE:AZEK, continues to make waves in the stock market, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. In the last write-up by an analyst in December, the stock price was $20. Fast forward to now, and the price has surged to $37, marking an impressive 80% upside. More than just a
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
MoneyGram Introduces Cryptocurrency Services Amidst Evolving Market
1 min ago
MoneyGram Introduces Cryptocurrency Services Amidst Evolving Market
Hope Gas Inc.'s Acquisition of Standard and Bazzle Gas Companies: PSC Invites Public Feedback
3 mins ago
Hope Gas Inc.'s Acquisition of Standard and Bazzle Gas Companies: PSC Invites Public Feedback
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
32 seconds ago
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
1 min ago
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
1 min ago
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
24 seconds
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
44 seconds
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
1 min
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
1 min
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
1 min
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
2 mins
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
2 mins
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
2 mins
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
3 mins
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
44 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app