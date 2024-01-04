en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bethlehem’s Main Street Set to Welcome Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Bethlehem’s Main Street Set to Welcome Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary

The historic Main Street in Bethlehem is abuzz with excitement as it readies to host two new businesses next month – Le Macaron, a French pastry shop, and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary. Both establishments promise to add a fresh flavor to the city’s vibrant retail landscape, each with a unique offering that caters to different segments of the community.

Le Macaron: A Taste of France in Bethlehem

Le Macaron, noted for its signature macarons, will grace the Lehigh Valley with an assortment of French delicacies, homemade gelatos, coffees, chocolates, and baked goods. The nationwide franchise is making its Lehigh Valley debut at 521 Main St., claiming the space once belonging to the Steel Beam, a home decor shop that shut its doors in 2020.

Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary: Pioneering CBD Retail in the Lehigh Valley

Meanwhile, Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary, a familiar name with several outlets in New Jersey, is making inroads into the Lehigh Valley with its first full-service store at 523 Main St. The wellness and health CBD retail store aims to bring a holistic approach to health and wellness to the residents of Bethlehem.

Lobby at the Lofts: An Iconic Retail and Residential Hub

Both businesses will nestle in the Lobby at the Lofts, a recently renovated Victorian building purchased by Iconic Real Estate LLC for $3.2 million. The building, apart from these new retail spaces, is also home to nine luxury apartments, a boutique hotel christened the Lofts on Main, an entertainment space featuring live music, and a bar named the Ear Taproom.

As Bethlehem’s Main Street continues its journey as a retail and residential hub, the addition of Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary will undoubtedly enrich the street’s charm and appeal, offering residents and visitors a blend of flavors, experiences, and lifestyle options.

0
Business Food United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
DuPont de Nemours Inc: A Closer Look at Its Fluctuating Stock and Financial Performance
On January 02, 2024, the stock price of DuPont de Nemours Inc, a dominant force in the Basic Materials sector and the Specialty Chemicals Industry, experienced a fluctuation, opening at $76.49, cresting at $77.74, and closing at $76.93. The company’s 52-week stock price spanned from $62.80 to $78.74. Despite a sales drop of 11.73% over
DuPont de Nemours Inc: A Closer Look at Its Fluctuating Stock and Financial Performance
Unveiling Consumer Trends: MRF Announces New Data Release
4 mins ago
Unveiling Consumer Trends: MRF Announces New Data Release
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
4 mins ago
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
Pizza Inn Partners with Blessings Basket Company for Major Expansion in Saudi Arabia
29 seconds ago
Pizza Inn Partners with Blessings Basket Company for Major Expansion in Saudi Arabia
Stock Market Dips Amid Anticipation of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Outlook
2 mins ago
Stock Market Dips Amid Anticipation of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Outlook
Indian Government Extends Deadline for Pension Calculations on Higher Wages
2 mins ago
Indian Government Extends Deadline for Pension Calculations on Higher Wages
Latest Headlines
World News
Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy
19 seconds
Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
22 seconds
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
29 seconds
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
32 seconds
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
49 seconds
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
1 min
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
1 min
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
1 min
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
1 min
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app