Bethlehem’s Main Street Set to Welcome Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary

The historic Main Street in Bethlehem is abuzz with excitement as it readies to host two new businesses next month – Le Macaron, a French pastry shop, and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary. Both establishments promise to add a fresh flavor to the city’s vibrant retail landscape, each with a unique offering that caters to different segments of the community.

Le Macaron: A Taste of France in Bethlehem

Le Macaron, noted for its signature macarons, will grace the Lehigh Valley with an assortment of French delicacies, homemade gelatos, coffees, chocolates, and baked goods. The nationwide franchise is making its Lehigh Valley debut at 521 Main St., claiming the space once belonging to the Steel Beam, a home decor shop that shut its doors in 2020.

Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary: Pioneering CBD Retail in the Lehigh Valley

Meanwhile, Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary, a familiar name with several outlets in New Jersey, is making inroads into the Lehigh Valley with its first full-service store at 523 Main St. The wellness and health CBD retail store aims to bring a holistic approach to health and wellness to the residents of Bethlehem.

Lobby at the Lofts: An Iconic Retail and Residential Hub

Both businesses will nestle in the Lobby at the Lofts, a recently renovated Victorian building purchased by Iconic Real Estate LLC for $3.2 million. The building, apart from these new retail spaces, is also home to nine luxury apartments, a boutique hotel christened the Lofts on Main, an entertainment space featuring live music, and a bar named the Ear Taproom.

As Bethlehem’s Main Street continues its journey as a retail and residential hub, the addition of Le Macaron and Nurse Wellness Hemp Dispensary will undoubtedly enrich the street’s charm and appeal, offering residents and visitors a blend of flavors, experiences, and lifestyle options.