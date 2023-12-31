en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

‘Best Job in the World’: Walled City Brewery’s Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
‘Best Job in the World’: Walled City Brewery’s Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

The Walled City Brewery in Derry, Northern Ireland, recently posted a job opening that quickly garnered international attention. Advertised as a beer tasting role with perks including free beer, chips, and a taxi ride home, the offer saw a staggering 2,500 applications from all corners of the globe. The role, however, showed a unique twist: a requirement for a rare genetic ability qualifying someone as a super-taster.

A Rare Requirement

The term super-taster refers to individuals who possess an exceptional ability to perceive certain flavors, an attribute only 1/100 to 1/200 people generally have. This idiosyncratic prerequisite resulted in only 12 of the 2,500 applicants ultimately being successful and landing their dream job.

Global Interest

The sheer number of applicants and the global interest the role received was a pleasant surprise for the brewery. Applications streamed in from various parts of the world, including Philadelphia, USA, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Josh Kyle, the brewery’s head brewer, expressed his astonishment at the lengths people were willing to go for a free pint.

Celebrating Derry’s History Through Beer

Walled City Brewery has a distinguished reputation for brewing a wide variety of beers. With an impressive 500 different types on offer, each brew pays tribute to Derry’s rich history. One of the brewery’s most notable offerings is a strong beer based on a 300-year-old recipe found in the diaries from the Siege of Derry in 1689. This historical beverage, which boasts a 12% alcohol content, is said to have cured ailments like toothache and heartache in the past.

0
Food Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim

By Saboor Bayat

Venezuelan Businesses Launch 'Route of Pagan Temples' to Boost Sales Amid Economic Woes

By Nimrah Khatoon

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm ...
@Food · 35 mins
Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm ...
heart comment 0
Gandhi Family’s Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents

By Rafia Tasleem

Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks

By BNN Correspondents

Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in ‘100 Interesting Things’ List

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in '100 Interesting Things' List
Latest Headlines
World News
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
38 seconds
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
1 min
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
1 min
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
2 mins
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action
3 mins
Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
3 mins
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
5 mins
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
6 mins
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
18 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app