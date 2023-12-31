‘Best Job in the World’: Walled City Brewery’s Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

The Walled City Brewery in Derry, Northern Ireland, recently posted a job opening that quickly garnered international attention. Advertised as a beer tasting role with perks including free beer, chips, and a taxi ride home, the offer saw a staggering 2,500 applications from all corners of the globe. The role, however, showed a unique twist: a requirement for a rare genetic ability qualifying someone as a super-taster.

A Rare Requirement

The term super-taster refers to individuals who possess an exceptional ability to perceive certain flavors, an attribute only 1/100 to 1/200 people generally have. This idiosyncratic prerequisite resulted in only 12 of the 2,500 applicants ultimately being successful and landing their dream job.

Global Interest

The sheer number of applicants and the global interest the role received was a pleasant surprise for the brewery. Applications streamed in from various parts of the world, including Philadelphia, USA, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Josh Kyle, the brewery’s head brewer, expressed his astonishment at the lengths people were willing to go for a free pint.

Celebrating Derry’s History Through Beer

Walled City Brewery has a distinguished reputation for brewing a wide variety of beers. With an impressive 500 different types on offer, each brew pays tribute to Derry’s rich history. One of the brewery’s most notable offerings is a strong beer based on a 300-year-old recipe found in the diaries from the Siege of Derry in 1689. This historical beverage, which boasts a 12% alcohol content, is said to have cured ailments like toothache and heartache in the past.