Food

Bengaluru’s Venerable Bakeries: Preserving Holiday Baking Traditions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Bengaluru’s Venerable Bakeries: Preserving Holiday Baking Traditions

In the heart of Bengaluru, the holiday season is synonymous with the enticing aroma of baked goods wafting from venerable bakeries, as traditional treats like plum cakes and kal-kals become the city’s gastronomic stars. This year, the spotlight is on Nilgiris, Koshy’s, Thom’s, and Albert Bakery – four establishments that have not only preserved the city’s holiday baking traditions but have also become culinary landmarks, drawing customers from all over Bangalore.

Nilgiris: A Legacy in Baking

Among the city’s historic bakeries, Nilgiris holds a unique place. With a history dating back to 1905, what started as a dairy business evolved into a bakery in 1950. Although the Nilgiris chain was sold in 2008, the original baking location on Magrath Road continues under family operation as Mount Blue Bakery. Known for traditional recipes and specialties like kal-kals, introduced by its founder’s family, Nilgiris combines ancestral culinary wisdom with baking techniques learned from abroad. A festive attraction unique to Nilgiris is the cake show, a 49-year-old tradition featuring spun sugar displays that add a sprinkle of magic to the holiday season.

Koshy’s and Thom’s: Relics of a Bygone Era

Established in 1952 and 1970 respectively, Koshy’s and Thom’s are other cornerstones of Bengaluru’s bakery scene. Koshy’s, originally a bakery before it became a renowned restaurant, is celebrated for its plum cakes, crafted from a historic British recipe. Thom’s, on the other hand, is famed for its fruit mixtures prepared months in advance for their plum cakes, a testament to the meticulous care and planning that goes into each creation.

Albert Bakery: A Century-Old Tradition

Albert Bakery, a 121-year-old establishment in Fraser Town, is another iconic name in the city’s baking world. Known for its alcohol-free plum cakes and year-round mutton brain puffs, Albert Bakery is a testament to the city’s diverse culinary heritage and the enduring appeal of its traditional recipes.

As Bengaluru ushers in another holiday season, these beloved bakeries continue to serve as nostalgic reminders of the city’s delectable past, their age-old recipes and baking traditions offering a sweet slice of history to their patrons.

Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

