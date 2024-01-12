en English
Business

Bengaluru Man Finds Metal Piece in Chicken Shawarma Ordered via Swiggy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Bengaluru Man Finds Metal Piece in Chicken Shawarma Ordered via Swiggy

In an unsettling incident, a Bengaluru customer bit into an unexpected crunch in his chicken shawarma, only to discover a metal piece lodged in his meal. The food, ordered through the popular delivery platform Swiggy from a local restaurant, Absolute Shawarma located in Nagawara, had carried an unwanted and potentially dangerous surprise. This incident, shared on the social platform Reddit, has now stirred concerns about food safety, throwing a spotlight on the quality assurance processes of both the restaurant and the delivery platform.

Unwanted Crunch in Shawarma

The customer, who had been looking forward to a delicious shawarma, was taken aback when he bit into something hard and crispy. On closer inspection, he found out that the crisp was not a piece of overcooked chicken, but a piece of metal. A later analysis revealed that the metal shard had come from the flame grill used to cook the shawarma at Absolute Shawarma.

Reddit Post Gains Traction

The customer took to Reddit to share his shocking experience. The post quickly gained traction, garnering over 2,300 upvotes and a flood of comments. Other Reddit users began to share their own experiences with food delivery platforms, revealing a worrying trend of incidents that question the safety and quality of food being delivered.

Swiggy’s Response under Scrutiny

Adding to the customer’s dismay was the response he received from Swiggy’s customer support. The support agent’s reaction to the incident has been described as lackluster and has led to the customer seeking advice on how to address the issue legally and report it to relevant authorities.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of food safety and quality assurance in the rapidly growing food delivery industry. As customers trust these platforms with their meals, it becomes imperative for restaurants and delivery services to ensure the utmost standards of quality and safety. The piece of metal in the shawarma is not just a safety hazard but also a dent in the trust that customers place in food delivery platforms like Swiggy and restaurants like Absolute Shawarma.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

