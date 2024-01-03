en English
Business

Bengaluru Leads India’s Digital Commerce in 2023: Paytm se ONDC Network Recap

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Bengaluru Leads India’s Digital Commerce in 2023: Paytm se ONDC Network Recap

In the bustling digital landscape of 2023, Bengaluru emerged as the city with the most online orders across a spectrum of categories, highlighting its residents’ enthusiastic embrace of e-commerce. The data, drawn from the 2023 Paytm se ONDC Network Recap trends report, offers intriguing insights into consumer behavior across various cities in India.

Bengaluru: A Hub of Digital Commerce

Bengaluru’s digital footprint was most visible in the domains of electronics, food, and groceries. The city’s residents showed a distinct preference for earphones and refurbished iPhones, a trend that underscores the growing consumer trust in high-quality pre-owned devices. The city also witnessed a surge in burger and pizza orders during the World Cup season, demonstrating a diverse palette that blends global influences with local tastes.

Regional Variations in Consumer Preferences

While Bengaluru led the online orders, other cities exhibited distinct consumer behaviors. Delhi, for example, stood out as a gastronomic center in North India. The city’s food orders revealed an inclination towards traditional snacks like samosa and chhole bhature in the evenings. Despite this, pizza was the most ordered food item, reflecting the capital’s cosmopolitan culinary culture. In sharp contrast, South India exhibited a preference for biryani, with Bengaluru again leading in orders. The region also ordered breakfast more frequently than others, revealing unique dietary habits.

Timing and Product Preferences

Interestingly, food orders peaked between 8:30 pm and 10:00 pm, while grocery orders were most frequent from 7 pm to 9 pm. In the grocery segment, Bengaluru again proved its dominance. The ONDC Grocery section, hosting over 100 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, met the city’s demand for quality and variety. On the other hand, Lucknow emerged as the top-selling city for Whirlpool products, demonstrating that consumer tastes vary significantly across regions.

In conclusion, the 2023 Paytm se ONDC Network Recap trends report paints a vibrant picture of India’s digital commerce landscape. Bengaluru’s digital dominance is a testament to the city’s progressive and diverse consumer base. Meanwhile, the distinct regional preferences reflect the country’s rich cultural tapestry and the varied tastes of its digital consumers.

0
Business Food India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

