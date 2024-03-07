Ben Crowned DAERA NI Chef of the Year at Salon Culinaire, Triumphs at IFEX Belfast

Emerging victorious from a fiercely competitive field, Ben from Armagh clinched the prestigious DAERA NI Chef of the Year title at the Salon Culinaire competition held during IFEX in Belfast. Competing against five talented culinarians, Ben's innovative menu dazzled the judges, securing his spot in the Northern Ireland culinary hall of fame.

Innovative Culinary Excellence

Ben's journey to victory at the Titanic Exhibition Centre was marked by his exceptional culinary skills and creative use of local ingredients. His winning menu featured an amuse bouche of heirloom tomatoes, avocado, and balsamic reduction, leading into a starter of pan-seared scallops complemented by a black pudding scotch egg and crispy chicken skin.

The main course showcased Glenarm shorthorn fillet, artfully paired with a mushroom pie and artichoke puree. For dessert, Ben presented a white chocolate basil and lemon mousse with a strawberry salpicon, setting a high standard for culinary innovation.

Recognition and Praise from the Culinary World

Ben's achievement was celebrated by peers and authorities alike, with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA highlighting the strong connection between Northern Ireland's farming industry and its culinary scene. Ben's success at IFEX, an event known for spotlighting new talent, not only adds to his personal accolades but also shines a light on the quality and creativity inherent in Northern Ireland's culinary industry. Over 250 students and industry chefs competed across 30 categories in the Salon Culinaire Belfast, supported by key entities like DAERA, Stephen's Catering Equipment, and Flogas.

A Future in Culinary Excellence

The recognition of Ben as the DAERA NI Chef of the Year not only underscores his exceptional talent but also emphasizes the vibrant and dynamic nature of Northern Ireland's culinary landscape. With the support of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the backing of the agri-food industry, the future looks bright for chefs in the region. This victory serves as a testament to the rich pool of local producers and artisan food and drink companies that continue to inspire and elevate the culinary arts in Northern Ireland.