Business

Beloved Thai Restaurant in Baltimore Seeks New Location After Decades

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Beloved Thai Restaurant in Baltimore Seeks New Location After Decades

Thai Restaurant, a cherished family-run establishment in Waverly, Baltimore, has bid farewell to its location of over forty years due to a shift in building ownership. Billy and Soy Mettawiparee, who have been at the helm since the year 2000, are now on the lookout for a new space within Baltimore’s 43rd legislative district, covering Waverly and several North Baltimore neighborhoods.

From a 20-Table Venue to a Cozier Space

In their quest for a new home, the Mettawiparees are targeting a somewhat more compact venue that can accommodate approximately 10 to 12 tables, a noticeable downsize from the 20-table capacity of their previous location. The decision to seek a smaller venue stems from a desire for a more manageable operational scale while maintaining the intimate dining experience beloved by their patrons.

Community Rallies Around Beloved Eatery

As the Mettawiparees pack up their old location, the community’s support has been overwhelming. Assistance offers have poured in from all corners, including neighbors, local businesses, Councilwoman Odette Ramos, and the non-profit Waverly Main Street. Loyal customer and fellow restaurateur, John Rusnak, who has been a patron for three decades, has also committed to aiding in the hunt for a new location.

A Hopeful Look Toward the Future

Nat Mettawiparee, the son of the owners and an employee of the restaurant, has expressed his deep gratitude for the community’s support and well-wishes. He holds an optimistic outlook, anticipating that Thai Restaurant will bounce back stronger than ever in its new location, continuing its legacy of serving authentic Thai cuisine to the residents of Baltimore.

Business
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

