Beloved Schatzi’s Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz Closes Its Doors

It is with a heavy heart that we report the closure of the cherished Schatzi’s Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz. Known far and wide for its Schatzi’s Burger, which was ranked 13th in the world by Buzzfeed, the restaurant served its last customers on December 31st, as announced through a Facebook message.

Pillar of the Community

For eight years, the New Paltz location was a beloved staple among locals, offering a special blend of meat, crispy pork belly, and unique toppings on a pretzel bun. However, the relentless challenges of the pandemic and the growing pressure of inflation led to the permanent closure of the restaurant. This development comes as a blow to the Hudson Valley community, which has witnessed the shuttering of over 100 businesses during the pandemic period.

Mourning and Memories

The announcement has triggered an outpouring of emotions among patrons. Customers have taken to social media to express their disappointment and share cherished memories of the restaurant’s great food and atmosphere. The closure of Schatzi’s Pub & Bier Garden marks the end of an era, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the harsh realities faced by many businesses in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

Despite the closure, there is a silver lining for Schatzi’s enthusiasts. The original Schatzi’s location in Poughkeepsie will continue to operate, offering the same iconic burger that made it a household name. The owners have invited patrons to visit the Poughkeepsie location for a meal or a beer and to keep the Schatzi’s spirit alive. As we bid farewell to the New Paltz location, we remember the good times it brought us and look forward to what lies ahead.