Beloved Local Eatery, Manny's Preakness Diner, Bids Farewell

As the sun sets on Sunday, January 14, 2024, it will mark the end of an era for a beloved local institution, Manny’s Preakness Diner. Nestled in the heart of the Preakness Shopping Center at 1220 Hamburg Turnpike, the diner has been a fixture in the community for more than three decades, serving comfort food and memories to generations of patrons.

A Farewell Announcement

News of the impending closure was shared by the diner's second-generation owner, John Ligos, via a heartfelt Facebook post. Ligos expressed his deep gratitude to the loyal customers who kept the diner thriving over the years. His words resonated with many who saw the diner not merely as a place of business but as a cherished gathering place.

Community Reaction

The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions, with many taking to social media to share their shock and sadness. Patrons reminisced about the good times spent at the diner, from family meals to late-night hangouts. They praised the quality of food and service, and extended their best regards to the staff and Ligos's family.

The Legacy Continues

While Manny's Preakness Diner is closing its doors, Ligos assured that his other restaurant, the Lenape Valley Diner in Oakland, would continue to operate, offering a glimmer of hope to the local food lovers.

The closure of Manny's Preakness Diner is undoubtedly a significant loss for the community. However, the cherished memories it has fostered over the years will continue to live on in the hearts of those who found a home away from home within its warm and welcoming walls.