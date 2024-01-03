Beloved Chef Brian Turner of Village Green Tea Rooms Passes Away; Public Media Pioneer Ruth Seymour Dies at 88

The staff at the Village Green Tea Rooms are in mourning following the loss of their cherished chef, Brian Turner. Brian died on December 11 after a brief battle with lung cancer. For over 13 years, Brian was a stalwart fixture at the tea room, adored for his culinary prowess, especially his pies, quiche and the famed ‘Brian special’ BLT with mayonnaise.

Brian’s Commitment

Brian’s dedication to his craft was such that his absence to report his illness in October was a rare occurrence. This unusual event spurred Jade Tolen, the tea room’s co-owner, to urge him to seek medical attention. This led to the discovery of advanced lung cancer that had already metastasized to his brain. His death came as a shock to the entire staff and customers alike, as Brian had never expressed any concerns about his health.

A Year of Sorrow

Adding to the grief of this year, Brian’s wife had also passed away earlier, leaving their children to grapple with the loss of both parents. In memory of Brian, the tea room has decided to make ‘Brian’s BLT’ a permanent part of the menu and dedicate a plaque to him in the gardens next to one for his wife.

Memorializing Brian

In addition to these tributes, there is a plan to fund a memorial bench in his honor, which will be placed outside the establishment. Jade reflects that Brian found a sense of belonging at the tea room and portrays him as a good-hearted person who would go above and beyond to help anyone.

In separate news, Ruth Seymour, a public media pioneer, passed away at 88. She was instrumental in transforming KCRW into one of the most successful public radio stations in the country. Known for her crowning achievement, the news program ‘Which Way L.A’, she played a significant role in shaping Los Angeles culture. Seymour was also successful in fundraising and was admired for her commitment to the mission of public radio. She had a keen sense of what listeners wanted and was one of the first programmers to embrace eclectic music. Born in the Bronx, she ascended the ladder of public radio from a drama and literary critic to becoming a prominent figure at KCRW.