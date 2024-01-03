en English
Food

Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle: A New Culinary Gem in Abu Dhabi

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle: A New Culinary Gem in Abu Dhabi

In the bustling heart of Khalifa City on A Theyab Bin Eissa St, a new culinary sensation has come to life: Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle. This recent addition to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant food scene is stirring the pot with its Mediterranean and Italian-inspired menu, meticulously crafted by the acclaimed Chef Lev. This gastronomic delight is not just a restaurant; it’s an experience, offering a rich variety of culinary options for different meals throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, coffee, and dinner.

Bella Vita: A New Dawn in Abu Dhabi’s Culinary Landscape

With the grand opening of Bella Vita Restaurant, Labelle ventures into a new sphere of the culinary world. The restaurant promises to provide both an authentic and satisfying dining experience, touching every epicurean’s heart with its rich and diverse menu. Chef Lev, a master in the kitchen, has meticulously curated each dish, adding a unique flair to the traditional Mediterranean and Italian dishes. From morning till night, Bella Vita promises a gastronomic journey that will satiate every palate.

A Premium Coffee Experience

Complementing its food offerings, Bella Vita also steps into the world of premium coffee blends, embracing coffee enthusiasts with its rich aromas and flavors. The restaurant’s coffee experience is as diverse as its food menu, promising to deliver an exceptional blend for every coffee connoisseur.

Modern Elegance Meets Comfort

More than just a restaurant, Bella Vita is an experience that combines modern elegance with comfort. The ambiance echoes this philosophy, creating an environment that is as welcoming for private dining as it is for social gatherings. It’s a place where you can enjoy a casual meet-up with friends or a quiet, intimate dinner with loved ones.

Reimagining Traditions

Murad Azarat, the Director of Operations at Bella Vita, speaks passionately about the restaurant’s dedication to delivering a genuine culinary experience. He emphasizes the importance of honoring the traditions of Mediterranean and Italian cuisine while introducing a fresh perspective. As part of Labelle Chocolate, Bella Vita Restaurant aims to become a favored destination in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the city’s dynamic dining scene with its unique culinary offerings.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

