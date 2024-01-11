Bega Unveils New Cream Cheese and Vegemite Spread

In an exciting turn of events for Australian food lovers, Bega has unveiled a new product that pairs cream cheese with the revered Vegemite, creating a distinct spread tailored to cater to Aussie palettes. Starting from the upcoming Monday, this novel spread will make its debut on Woolworths’ shelves across the country.

A Fusion Bound to Be a Hit

The product blends the tangy taste of Vegemite with the creamy texture of cream cheese, offering a milder, yet unique flavor profile. Matt Gray, Bega Group’s general manager of marketing, confidently anticipates that this innovative flavor fusion will strike a chord with Vegemite enthusiasts and might even entice those who have yet to acquire a taste for Vegemite due to its softer flavor profile.

Food Bloggers and Social Media Buzz

The new product has already sparked excitement among food bloggers and social media users. Many are sharing their culinary creativity on how they plan to indulge in the spread, including using it on toast, pastries, and bagels. Foodie Mumma Ren, a well-known food blogger, has instigated discussions on social media about inventive ways to indulge in the new spread, generating additional buzz.

Quality Ingredients with a Twist

The new Bega cream cheese with Vegemite spread is crafted with fresh milk and cream sourced from Australian farms, reinforcing Bega’s commitment to quality and local sourcing. Matt Gray advises customers to store the spread in the refrigerator, available in the chilled section at supermarkets, further emphasizing the freshness of the ingredients used.