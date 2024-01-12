Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli: A Unique Fusion of East Coast and Pacific Northwest Flavors

Bringing together the time-honored traditions of the East Coast deli with a distinctive Pacific Northwest flavor, Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli has opened its doors in Salem, Oregon. The brainchild of Joshua St. James, who also owns the popular Valiant the Sandwich in downtown Salem, Bearwolf is a new addition to the city’s vibrant food scene.

Reinventing the Deli Experience

Drawing upon his passion for culinary innovation and his self-acknowledged identity as a food history nerd, St. James has crafted a menu that emphasizes in-house produced meats. Bearwolf’s offerings include a range of unique and mouth-watering selections, such as cotto salami, turkey guanciale, mortadella, Braunschweiger, and shoyu cured bacon. These carefully curated meats are available for purchase by the pound, with prices ranging from $14 to $15.

A Sandwich Shop With a Twist

Located in a former Subway outlet, Bearwolf aims to transform the ordinary sandwich shop experience. Customers can choose from pre-set sandwich combinations or customize their own, with prices varying between $11 and $14. Every Friday, the shop also serves up a special pastrami sandwich, which can be savored for $17.

Catering to Every Palate and Occasion

In addition to its sandwich shop, Bearwolf also operates as a catering company. Customers can place orders for catering meats or sandwiches either at the shop, by phone, or online, offering a convenient option for events or gatherings. The shop operates from Monday to Friday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and is located at 1310 State St.

With Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli, St. James is not only providing a new destination for sandwich lovers but is also redefining the Salem food landscape with his unique fusion of East Coast and Pacific Northwest flavors.