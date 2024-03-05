Bears Bagels Unveils First Store in Hilliard, Ohio: Artisan Flavors Meet Brick-and-Mortar

Hilliard, Ohio, welcomes a new culinary destination as Bears Bagels, a rapidly growing artisanal bagel company, announces the opening of its first physical store. Charis and Lo Yost, the dynamic duo behind the brand, have transformed their passion for crafting unique bagel flavors into a promising business venture. Starting in 2022, their journey from selling at local markets to establishing a brick-and-mortar presence marks a significant milestone.

Advertisment

From Market Stalls to Main Street

Bears Bagels' journey began with a simple mission: to bring high-quality, artisanal bagels to the Columbus area. Charis and Lo Yost's dedication to their craft quickly garnered a loyal following. Their bagels, known for signature flavors like plain, everything, rosemary sea salt, and sesame, became a staple at several local coffee shops and markets. The decision to take over the former DiCarlo's Pizza location at 4142 Main St. in Hilliard signifies not just expansion but a deepening of their roots in the community they serve.

A Menu That Celebrates Variety

Advertisment

The new Bears Bagels shop promises to be more than just a bagel store. Aside from their well-loved flavors, the menu is set to evolve monthly, offering fresh and innovative options to entice both regulars and newcomers alike. In addition to bagels, the Yosts are introducing signature sandwiches, sides, and a 'grab-and-go' selection, catering to the bustling lives of their patrons. This approach not only highlights their culinary creativity but also their commitment to providing a diverse and satisfying customer experience.

Looking Ahead: Opening and Operations

Anticipation builds as Bears Bagels gears up for its grand opening, slated for late spring or early this summer. The store's operational hours will be Tuesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering both early risers and brunch enthusiasts a chance to enjoy their offerings. This expansion is not just a win for the Yosts but also for the Hilliard community, promising to become a beloved local landmark.

As Bears Bagels prepares to open its doors, the story of Charis and Lo Yost serves as a testament to the power of passion and perseverance in the culinary world. Their journey from a small startup to a brick-and-mortar establishment encapsulates the dream of many aspiring entrepreneurs. With their commitment to quality and community, Bears Bagels is set to bake its way into the hearts of many, one bagel at a time.