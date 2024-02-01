BCB3: Jamie Bissonnette and Co. Set to Revolutionize Boston's Culinary Scene

Renowned chef Jamie Bissonnette, in a radical shift from his 15-year partnership with Ken Oringer, is breaking new ground in Boston's food scene. Bissonnette, together with Andy Cartin and Babak Bina, has formed a dynamic culinary triad named BCB3, echoing the last initials of the group's members. The trio is poised to make a swift and sizeable impact on Boston's Downtown Crossing with the imminent launch of three innovative establishments at 11 Temple Place.

A Diverse Culinary Triad Emerges

In March, BCB3 is set to unveil Somaek, a modern Korean restaurant, Temple Records, a 'spirit-forward' listening bar, and Sushi Temple Place, a subterranean sushi counter. Each venue promises a unique dining experience, reflecting the diverse backgrounds and specialties of the group's members. Bissonnette's Korean mother-in-law, a significant influence in his culinary journey, has played a crucial role as a consultant for Somaek's menu, which will feature Korean staples such as rice cakes, noodles, and soups.

Temple Records: A Melange of Music and Mixology

Cartin, leveraging his extensive experience in hotel food and beverage management, heads up the drinks program at Temple Records. The 'listening bar' promises an eclectic wine list and a creative array of cocktails, offering patrons a multisensory experience that pairs well-curated music with equally well-crafted beverages. The proximity of these three establishments to other dining and drinking venues owned by Cartin and Bina signifies a burgeoning culinary hotspot in the making.

BCB3: A New Chapter in Boston's Culinary Narrative

While the specifics of BCB3's additional projects for later in the year remain under wraps, the rapid expansion of their portfolio signifies a significant new chapter for Bissonnette, Cartin, and Bina. With the promise of more establishments on the horizon, it's clear that BCB3 is not just a new restaurant group but a transformative force set to reshape Boston's food and beverage landscape.