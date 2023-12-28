en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Bayat Foundation distributes food and non-food items to needy families in Ghor

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:04 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:50 am EST
Bayat Foundation distributes food and non-food items to needy families in Ghor

The Bayat Foundation, a non-profit organization, has once again commenced its reputation of philanthropy by launching its winter aid campaign. This campaign specifically targets those affected by escalating poverty and unemployment in Ghor province of Afghanistan. The campaign, which follows a rigorous survey of potential beneficiaries conducted by the foundation, is aimed at offering food and non-food aid packages to dozens of poor families.

Apart from addressing hunger, the aid items also include non-food items like clothes. This addition acknowledges the harsh winter conditions these families endure and render the foundation’s efforts an act of compassion, not just charity. The aid package consists of essentials such as flour, rice, oil, and clothes with an aim to offer a temporary respite in the face of increasing hardships faced by these families.

Endearing Philanthropy of Bayat Foundation

The Bayat Foundation continues to make a notable difference in Afghanistan – an effort that is not just seasonal. The organization has a broad outreach, extending to the needy, orphans, the destitute, and those afflicted by natural disasters in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. Winter, however, marks a time when their efforts are heightened. It is a season when hardships are exacerbated and the need for help becomes a cry of desperation.

According to representatives of the Bayat Foundation, the winter aid campaign, unlike other seasonal charities, will extend through the entire winter season, showcasing the persistent efforts of the foundation to alleviate the hardship of the destitute.

Bayat Foundation’s Efforts Noted and Requested

The recipients of the winter aid express gratitude for the generosity of Bayat Foundation. Abdul Khaliq Kamgar, a representative of the foundation, regards their work as a means to “open a door to future aid” for the poverty-stricken people of Ghor province. Amid the escalating poverty and unemployment rates, the families in Ghor province who have been on the receiving end of this winter aid appeal to other organizations to heed Bayat Foundation’s example and come forward with helping hands.

The Increasing Need for Humanitarian Intervention

With the ever-rising tide of unemployment and impoverishment in Afghanistan, the number of people in need of humanitarian aid is on the rise. As each day passes, the number of families struggling to locate their next meal increases, making campaigns such as the winter aid by the Bayat Foundation not just beneficial, but necessary.

The Road Ahead

In its pursuit of creating a difference, the Bayat Foundation continues to follow its mission of service. Their efforts, particularly during this challenging winter season, reveal the dire need for humanitarian aid in the country. If Afghanistan is to rise from the ashes of destitution, poverty, and unemployment, it will take the concerted effort of many more like the Bayat Foundation to pave the way.

0
Afghanistan Conflict & Defence Food International Relations
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope

By BNN Correspondents

DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Russia’s deputy minister of interior praises IEA for its fight against drugs

By Muhammad Jawad

WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed

By Muhammad Jawad

First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to su ...
@Afghanistan · 2 hours
First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to su ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges
Afghanistan Returns Low-Quality Oil to Iran: A Stand for Market Standards

By BNN Correspondents

Afghanistan Returns Low-Quality Oil to Iran: A Stand for Market Standards
Islamic Development Bank Launches Projects to Improve Food Security and Health Services in Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

Islamic Development Bank Launches Projects to Improve Food Security and Health Services in Afghanistan
Drug Use Crisis Deepens in Afghanistan: UNODC Steps Up Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

Drug Use Crisis Deepens in Afghanistan: UNODC Steps Up Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
16 seconds
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
24 seconds
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
2 mins
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
5 mins
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
5 mins
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
7 mins
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
7 mins
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
8 mins
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
10 mins
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
29 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
47 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
56 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
60 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app