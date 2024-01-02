Bauman’s Cider Set to Open First Cidery and Tasting Room in Portland

A new chapter is set to unfold in Portland, Oregon’s dynamic cider landscape as Bauman’s Cider, a distinguished name in hard cider production, prepares to open its first cidery and tasting room in the space once occupied by Ecliptic Brewing’s Moon Room. This expansion signifies a strategic shift in Bauman’s operations, allowing the company to boost its cider production while continuing to produce small-batch and specialty single-varietal ciders at its original Mid-Valley location.

Portland Tasting Room to Bolster Bauman’s Presence

Slated to begin operations in spring, the Portland tasting room aims to provide an immersive experience to cider enthusiasts. With an impressive lineup of 30 ciders on tap, the tasting room will be one of the city’s largest cider venues, boasting a capacity of 230 guests. In addition, a spacious outdoor patio will further enhance the comprehensive cider-tasting journey. A carefully curated food menu showcasing produce from Bauman’s Farm will complement the diverse cider offerings.

Reputation Founded on Quality and Tradition

Established in 1895 by Elizabeth Bauman, Bauman’s Farm has transitioned from a community market into a diversified agricultural business. Known for its farm market, frozen and canned fruits, and hosting one of the region’s premier harvest festivals, Bauman’s has established a solid reputation. This legacy was further enriched when Christine Bauman Walter, the current head cidermaker, spearheaded the hard cider division in 2016. Since its inception, the division has garnered numerous accolades, including Midsize Cidermaker of the Year at the 2022 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition and Medium Cidery of the Year at the 2022 Northwest Cider Cup.

Expansion: A Necessary Evolution

The decision to expand into Portland was driven by the need to accommodate increasing production demands that were exerting pressure on the farm’s water and septic systems. Although the move presents challenges, such as potential impact on the team, Walter remains optimistic about the opportunities it presents, including the chance to elevate the presence of Northwest ciders in Portland. In the long term, Walter envisions moving production back to the farm, sustaining the Portland taproom as a testament to Bauman’s commitment to its craft and community.