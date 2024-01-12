Baton Rouge’s Culinary Scene Heats Up with Five New Restaurants in 2024

The Baton Rouge culinary scene is poised for an exciting gastronomic ride in 2024. With twelve new restaurants queued to open their doors, the city’s dining landscape is set to undergo a transformative revolution. Among these anticipated openings, five establishments stand out, promising to offer a diverse range of culinary experiences.

Chicken Wagon: Nashville Hot Chicken with a Twist

The first to make a mark is Chicken Wagon, nestled at 1955 Staring Lane. The restaurant promises a unique spin on Nashville Hot Chicken, with an option to customize the spice level to one’s liking. Co-partner Moe Badawi’s vision is reflected in the eatery’s decor, adorned with artwork designed to cater to all age groups. This culinary wagon is set to commence its journey by the end of February, operating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Abu Omar Halal: Authentic Halal Street Food

Adding a dash of international flavor to Baton Rouge’s food scene is Abu Omar Halal. Operating out of a food truck stationed at 12812 Coursey Blvd, it specializes in halal street food, including succulent chicken shawarma and crispy falafel. Having already made its mark with over 20 locations, the Baton Rouge food truck will serve its flavorful offerings from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. every day. The grand opening, scheduled for January 12-13, will feature special offers to celebrate its arrival in the city.

Clutch City Cluckers: Texas Hot Chicken Meets Baton Rouge

Hot on the heels of Abu Omar Halal is Clutch City Cluckers, a Texas-based food truck introducing Baton Rouge to its hot chicken sandwiches and other tantalizing items. Stationed at 159 W. State St., it is set to operate the same hours as Abu Omar Halal, with its grand opening planned for January 26-27.

Vicious Biscuit: A Taste of Charleston in Baton Rouge

Bringing a slice of Charleston to Baton Rouge are Zack Trujillo and Chris Miller, who are introducing Vicious Biscuit, a South Carolina-based franchise. Known for its scratch-made biscuits and breakfast foods, the franchise is scouting multiple sites in Baton Rouge for a late 2024 launch.

The Patio: A New Chapter for the Velvet Cactus

Rounding off the quintet is The Patio, poised to replace the now-closed Velvet Cactus at 7655 Old Hammond Highway. Owned by Michael Tran, also the owner of Umami and Geisha, The Patio will serve Mexican cuisine, with an opening anticipated by the end of March. While the hours of operation are yet to be confirmed, Baton Rouge’s food enthusiasts are already looking forward to this new addition.

With these five restaurants, Baton Rouge’s culinary scene is set to offer a smorgasbord of international and local flavors, promising an exciting year for food lovers in the city.