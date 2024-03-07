Bartolotta Restaurants Ramps Up Hiring for The Commodore's Spring 2024 Launch in Delafield

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Bartolotta Restaurants, renowned for its premium dining and catering services across the Greater Milwaukee area, announces an aggressive hiring strategy as it gears up for the Spring 2024 opening of The Commodore - A Bartolotta Restaurant. Located on the scenic waterfront of Nagawicka Lake in Delafield, Wisconsin, this new venture seeks to fill approximately 100 new hourly roles in anticipation of its debut, marking a significant expansion in the local hospitality landscape.

Historic Waterfront Destination Awaits

The Commodore, set within an iconic waterfront property that once housed the Pleasant View Hotel and Resort since 1902, is undergoing a transformation into a modern dining haven while retaining its historic charm. This multi-level venue aims to blend the nostalgia of Lake Country's yesteryears with contemporary elegance, offering guests a range of dining and event experiences. From intimate dinners to grand celebrations, The Commodore is poised to become a pivotal part of the community's social and cultural fabric.

Seeking a Team with a Hospitality Heart

At the core of The Bartolotta Restaurants' philosophy is a commitment to exceptional service, underscored by Chef Paul Bartolotta's search for team members with a 'hospitality heart.' The upcoming hiring fairs at Rustic Manor 1848 signal an opportunity for individuals passionate about creating memorable experiences to join a team that values kindness, service, and a genuine love for hospitality. This recruitment drive is not just about filling positions; it's about crafting a community of professionals dedicated to bringing The Commodore's vision to life.

A Culinary and Social Beacon

The Commodore is more than just a restaurant; it's a testament to The Bartolotta Restaurants' enduring legacy and innovation in the culinary world. With its strategic location, offering picturesque views of Nagawicka Lake and sunsets, the venue is designed to be a culinary and social beacon in Lake Country. As the opening date draws near, excitement builds for the unique experiences that await guests, from waterfront dining to bespoke events tailored to create unforgettable moments.

As The Commodore - A Bartolotta Restaurant prepares to open its doors, the anticipation is palpable among food enthusiasts and the local community alike. This new establishment not only represents a significant addition to Wisconsin's dining scene but also reinforces The Bartolotta Restaurants' commitment to excellence, hospitality, and community engagement. With its historic roots and forward-looking vision, The Commodore is set to chart a new course in the art of dining and entertainment.