Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

For coffee aficionados across the United States, the simple act of ordering a cup of joe is more than a routine—it’s a ritual. And who better to seek advice from than baristas themselves, who, when visiting new cafes, opt for straightforward, unadorned coffee orders to discern the quality of the establishment’s coffee-making prowess. Noted coffee director, Ayat Elhag, based in Washington D.C., swears by the classic shot of espresso while beverage and coffee director, Jason Hedges, vouches for the humble drip coffee. Their choices reflect a deep-seated appreciation for the technical nuance involved in coffee preparation.

Understanding the Art of Coffee-Making

While baristas understand the appeal of milk-based and creatively flavored espresso drinks, they harbor reservations against certain trendy beverages. The caramel macchiato, popularized by Starbucks, is often mired in misinterpretation in traditional coffee shops. In the Italian coffee lexicon, ‘macchiato’ simply indicates an espresso with a dash of milk. However, Starbucks’ interpretation aligns more with an upside-down latte, infused with vanilla and caramel—a discrepancy that baristas like Stephen Power and Romina Chavez acknowledge can lead to confusion.

Making Sense of Coffee Preferences

Moving on to the mocha—a concoction of milk and chocolate syrup—it is seen as a potential suppressor of the espresso’s quality, overpowering it with low-grade chocolate syrup, a sentiment echoed by Bartho Saayman. On the flip side, lattes are lauded by baristas like Jessica Rapuano and James Benson, given their simplicity and revealing nature of the espresso’s and milk steaming process’ quality. However, visually appealing lattes, like Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha, find less favor among baristas like Chuck Wylie, who argues they are excessively sweet and distract from the authentic coffee flavor.

The Unseen Factors Boosting Coffee Taste

Beyond these personal preferences, the article delves into why coffee tastes superior at cafes. Factors such as industrial-grade equipment, access to superior products, and the ability to manipulate the flavor profile play key roles. The importance of maintaining equipment for optimal coffee quality is also highlighted, as is the significance of quality in sourcing producers and the unique flavor profiles of specialty coffees from different roasteries. The article also illuminates alternative coffee-making methods like French presses and pour-over devices, celebrated for their ease of use, affordability, and capability to brew high-quality coffee.