en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:04 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Baristas’ Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste

For coffee aficionados across the United States, the simple act of ordering a cup of joe is more than a routine—it’s a ritual. And who better to seek advice from than baristas themselves, who, when visiting new cafes, opt for straightforward, unadorned coffee orders to discern the quality of the establishment’s coffee-making prowess. Noted coffee director, Ayat Elhag, based in Washington D.C., swears by the classic shot of espresso while beverage and coffee director, Jason Hedges, vouches for the humble drip coffee. Their choices reflect a deep-seated appreciation for the technical nuance involved in coffee preparation.

Understanding the Art of Coffee-Making

While baristas understand the appeal of milk-based and creatively flavored espresso drinks, they harbor reservations against certain trendy beverages. The caramel macchiato, popularized by Starbucks, is often mired in misinterpretation in traditional coffee shops. In the Italian coffee lexicon, ‘macchiato’ simply indicates an espresso with a dash of milk. However, Starbucks’ interpretation aligns more with an upside-down latte, infused with vanilla and caramel—a discrepancy that baristas like Stephen Power and Romina Chavez acknowledge can lead to confusion.

Making Sense of Coffee Preferences

Moving on to the mocha—a concoction of milk and chocolate syrup—it is seen as a potential suppressor of the espresso’s quality, overpowering it with low-grade chocolate syrup, a sentiment echoed by Bartho Saayman. On the flip side, lattes are lauded by baristas like Jessica Rapuano and James Benson, given their simplicity and revealing nature of the espresso’s and milk steaming process’ quality. However, visually appealing lattes, like Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha, find less favor among baristas like Chuck Wylie, who argues they are excessively sweet and distract from the authentic coffee flavor.

The Unseen Factors Boosting Coffee Taste

Beyond these personal preferences, the article delves into why coffee tastes superior at cafes. Factors such as industrial-grade equipment, access to superior products, and the ability to manipulate the flavor profile play key roles. The importance of maintaining equipment for optimal coffee quality is also highlighted, as is the significance of quality in sourcing producers and the unique flavor profiles of specialty coffees from different roasteries. The article also illuminates alternative coffee-making methods like French presses and pour-over devices, celebrated for their ease of use, affordability, and capability to brew high-quality coffee.

0
Food
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Controversy Stirred Over Black Ant Garnished Cocktail in Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim

By Saboor Bayat

Venezuelan Businesses Launch 'Route of Pagan Temples' to Boost Sales Amid Economic Woes

By Nimrah Khatoon

'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

By Quadri Adejumo

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies ...
@Food · 49 mins
UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies ...
heart comment 0
Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai
Gandhi Family’s Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents

By Rafia Tasleem

Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks

By BNN Correspondents

Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Latest Headlines
World News
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
31 seconds
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
3 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
4 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
5 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
6 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
7 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
7 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
7 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
19 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
37 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app