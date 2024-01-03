Bargain Hunters Stock Up on Discounted Meats for Festive Season

Thrifty shoppers are making a beeline for supermarkets, grabbing heavily discounted meats in anticipation of the coming festive season. One such savvy customer, Claire, described her experience on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, following a trip to a Sainsbury’s store in Shirley. What she found was nothing short of a bonanza; turkeys priced at a mere £11 and gammon for just £4.30, a significant drop from the original prices of £45 and £17 respectively.

Quality Meats at Bargain Prices

The bargain deals did not compromise on quality. The discounted items included a slow-cooked buttermilk-brined turkey crown delicately wrapped in bacon, and a dry-cured gammon glazed with honey & wholegrain mustard. What’s more, both these items are part of Sainsbury’s well-regarded Taste the Difference range.

Community Reactions and Availability Concerns

Claire’s post on the Facebook group sparked a range of reactions from the community. Some expressed disappointment at the scarcity of such offers in their local stores. The topic of freezing meats for long-term storage also came under discussion, with authoritative sources like the Butterball Turkey Talk Line suggesting that while turkey can be frozen for up to two years without safety concerns, the quality is best preserved if consumed within three to six months.

Freezing as a ‘Pause Button’

The Food Standards Authority (FSA) lent some weight to these discussions by stating that freezing acts as a ‘pause button,’ effectively halting food deterioration and most bacterial growth. This rule applies to other meats as well, such as pigs in blankets, ham, and prawns. The FSA’s statement underscores the importance of adequate protein in long-term food storage and highlights the role of a deep freezer in preserving meat for optimal shelf life.

Whether you’re planning for holiday meals or simply stocking up on your daily protein intake, the key is to strike a balance between quality, cost, and shelf life. And if done right, marinating and freezing meats like chicken breast can not only enhance the flavor but also contribute to a convenient and tasty cooking experience.