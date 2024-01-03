Bar Mordecai Brightens Up Winter with All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Nights

Bar Mordecai, a popular Toronto establishment renowned for its Mexican-inspired cuisine and tapas, is taking a unique approach to brighten up the long winter months. The restaurant is introducing an all-you-can-eat (AYCE) spaghetti night every Tuesday in January and February. This initiative aims to provide patrons with a comforting treat that offset the dreary winter season.

Comforting Cuisine

At a cost of $22.95 per person, customers can dig into traditional sugo spaghetti, while a vegetarian option is available at a slightly reduced price of $17.95. This departure from the bar’s usual offerings is expected to be warmly welcomed by those seeking a hearty meal during the cold season.

Diverse Drink Deals

Accompanying the unlimited pasta, Bar Mordecai also offers Tuesday night drink specials. Patrons can enjoy a $7 house wine or a $10 spritz, perfect complements to the comforting spaghetti dishes.

Entertainment Options

For those who wish to extend the evening’s entertainment beyond the dinner table, Bar Mordecai provides yet another appealing feature. The establishment houses private karaoke rooms in the basement, allowing guests to enjoy their own private sing-along sessions after indulging in the unlimited pasta.

The bar’s atmosphere, inspired by hotel lobbies, adds to the cozy and comforting experience, making Bar Mordecai’s AYCE spaghetti nights an anticipated highlight for Toronto’s winter season.