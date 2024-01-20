Bar Miller: A New York Omakase Restaurant Merging Culinary Art with Design

Alphabet City, New York, has welcomed a new culinary jewel in its gastronomic landscape, Bar Miller, an omakase restaurant thoughtfully designed by the design studio, Polonsky & Friends. Drawing inspiration from bird feathers and burl wood, the restaurant's interiors offer an avant-garde dining experience, subtly reflecting the artistic influence of its sister location, Rosella, a celebrated sushi spot in the East Village.

Interiors Steeped in Artistry

Bar Miller aims to emulate the inviting aura of Rosella while steering clear of the traditional sushi craft. The space is intentionally devoid of Japanese folklore elements, a reflection of its untraditional menu and non-Japanese team. The intimate setting caters to eight diners, featuring a rare blue-green Avocatus stone bar counter, custom wallpaper adorned with eastern rosella bird feathers, and white oak paneled walls, manifesting a harmony of artistic vision and culinary aspirations.

A Tapestry of Design Elements

The decor presents a captivating blend of elements, with a ceiling pendant by Pablo Bolumar, a panel of vertical wood slats, and moulded-glass sconces resembling scallop shells. The maroon hues of the kitchen cabinetry offer a bold contrast to the dining area's blue-green tones. The bar stools, crafted by Maderas Collective and upholstered by Ecua, complement ceramic vases from Fefostudio, weaving a rich tapestry of locally sourced and craft-centric elements.

Attention to Detail

The bathroom, often overlooked in restaurant design, is marked by green herringbone-patterned tiles and a hand-painted rice paper pendant light, demonstrating the designers' meticulous attention to detail. Polonsky & Friends, with both Bar Miller and Rosella under their belt, have crafted distinct dining experiences that resonate with the bustling New York City culinary scene while celebrating the art of design and gastronomy.