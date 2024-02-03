Banned Additive Detected in Taisugar's Frozen Pork Product, Investigation Underway

In a startling revelation, the Taichung Health Bureau has confirmed the presence of cimbuterol, a prohibited leanness-enhancing additive, in a frozen pork product supplied by state-run Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar). The affected product, labelled as 'Pork Boston Butt, Sliced', tested positive for 0.002 parts per million of cimbuterol in an assessment conducted on January 15 at a General Welfare Service store located in Taichung.

Contaminated Pork: Immediate Action Taken

The contaminated pork, identifiable with an expiration date of June 10, 2024, was processed by Sings Kout Trading Co. and overseen by Taisugar. Following the discovery, supermarket chain PX Mart and all General Welfare Service stores in Taichung were directed to promptly remove the tainted pork from their inventory. Moreover, the store from which the sample was procured is bracing for a hefty penalty, which, as per the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, could range from NT$60,000 to NT$200 million.

Taisugar's Response and Further Investigation

In response to the incident, Taisugar emphasized its dedication to maintaining high product standards. The company suspects that the adulteration occurred during the outsourced slaughtering process. It indicated the possibility of cross-contamination, given that the companies it outsources to also service other clients. As of now, the Taichung bureau is rigorously investigating the incident to ascertain the source of the contamination and enforce accountability.