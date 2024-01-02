en English
Food

Bank Tavern’s Sunday Lunches: A Roaring Demand

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Bank Tavern's Sunday Lunches: A Roaring Demand

The Bank Tavern, a historic pub tucked away in Bristol, has witnessed an astounding spike in demand for its award-winning Sunday lunches. On New Year’s Day, the pub reopened its reservation system for the year 2024, and within a mere two hours, all available slots were taken. The rapidity of the bookings is a testament to the pub’s gastronomic allure, which earned it victory at the Observer Food Monthly Awards in 2019.

The Four-Year Waiting List

The Bank Tavern’s fame for its Sunday roasts led to an initial six-month waiting list that soon ballooned into a four-year backlog. The establishment had no choice but to halt new bookings until it could clear the mounting reservations. This pause, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of regular services, led to missed bookings spanning two years. However, those affected were offered cancellations.

A Shot at High Demand

With the backlog finally cleared in the previous year, the Tavern was ready to open its diary for 2024. Landlord Sam Gregory expressed his delight at the high demand, although he recognized that the breakneck pace of bookings left some patrons empty-handed. Those who missed out on reservations were advised to keep an eye out for cancellations on the pub’s website, as a separate cancellation list would not be maintained.

The Secret to Their Success

Gregory attributes the popularity of their Sunday lunches to the painstaking attention to detail and unwavering quality. Despite its modest capacity of only seven tables, The Bank Tavern has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the culinary world. This small pub, which dates back to the 1800s, has turned its limited seating into an asset, creating an intimate dining experience that is as unique as its coveted roasts.

Food United Kingdom
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

