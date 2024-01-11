en English
Food

Baltimore Restaurants Rise to Fill the Mussel Void Left by Bertha’s

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Baltimore Restaurants Rise to Fill the Mussel Void Left by Bertha's

The heart of Baltimore, a city renowned for its vibrant seafood scene, skipped a beat when Bertha’s Mussels closed its doors in October 2022. A beloved institution that had graced the city with its presence for 51 long years, Bertha’s was more than just a restaurant. It was a symbol of Baltimore’s culinary heritage, a place where locals and tourists alike gathered to indulge in their shared love for mussels. However, the spirit of Bertha’s lives on as several restaurants rise to carry the torch, ensuring that the city’s mussel dining tradition continues to thrive.

Filling the Void

Stepping up to the plate, several restaurants in the Baltimore area are offering unique and delectable mussel dishes to satiate the cravings of shellfish lovers. One such establishment is Baltimore Seafood, located in Canton. Here, patrons are treated to a unique dining experience where they can customize their ‘build-a-catch’ bags. These boil bags, filled with seafood and sauce, offer a variety of mussels, spices, and sauces, allowing diners to tailor their meals to their specific tastes.

A Touch of Elegance

For those seeking a touch of elegance in their mussel dining, Cypriana in Tuscany Canterbury is the place to go. This establishment serves an upscale version of mussels, stuffed with blue crab and bathed in a creamy ouzo sauce. The restaurant also boasts a selection of small plates, including feta roasted in a wood-burning oven and grilled eggplant with tahini, providing patrons with a complete Mediterranean dining experience.

Cozy Gatherings and Classic Flavors

For those who prefer a cozy, social environment, Lee’s Pint & Shell also located in Canton, is the perfect spot. Offering a variety of mussel dishes, including a beer-based option teeming with sausage and Old Bay seasoning, this establishment provides a welcoming and friendly atmosphere. Stella Notte, an Ellicott City restaurant, serves Prince Edward Island mussels in white or red sauce, offering a classic flavor profile to mussel enthusiasts. For those who like to play with their food, Super Boil serves customizable seafood boils in plastic bags, offering a range of add-ons and seasoning options.

Despite the loss of Bertha’s, the legacy of mussel dining in Baltimore continues to thrive. These restaurants, each with their unique take on the delicacy, ensure that the city remains a haven for mussel lovers.

Food United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

