Ballynahinch Castle Hotel Shines at Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards 2023

County Galway's Ballynahinch Castle Hotel & Estate has clinched a coveted title at the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards for its exceptional fine dining. The event, held at The Galmont Hotel and Spa in Galway, marked the 34th annual ceremony of the revered awards. These accolades celebrate virtuosity in the hotel and catering sector, with each award being determined by a panel of industry connoisseurs.

Ballynahinch Castle: A Haven of Fine Dining

Ballynahinch Castle, acclaimed for its picture-perfect setting amongst the breath-taking Connemara landscape and its proprietary Salmon fishery, has been crowned as Ireland's Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant. Nestled in the heart of the ruggedly beautiful Connemara, Ballynahinch Castle is a famed stop on the Wild Atlantic Way, a tourist route renowned for its captivating scenery. This esteemed destination has also previously earned a recommendation by Condé Nast for its extraordinary cuisine.

Recognition Across the Region

However, the night's recognitions didn't stop at Ballynahinch. Other establishments across the western region of Ireland were also lauded for their contributions in the hospitality sector. The Lodge at Ashford Castle, situated in County Mayo, secured the award for Ireland's Wine Experience. Meanwhile, Claire's Kitchen, also based in Mayo, took home the title of the best event caterer in Ireland.

A Nod to Sustainable Practices

Further endorsing the region's prominence in the hospitality sector, Dromoland Castle Hotel in County Clare was celebrated for its sustainability and eco-efficiency. It was recognized with the Ireland's Sustainability/Leading Green Hotel award. This particular accolade echoes the increasing global emphasis on sustainable practices within the hospitality industry.

The Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards 2023 event was a grand spectacle, but more importantly, it underscored the unwavering commitment of these establishments to outstanding service, exceptional cuisine, and a sustainable future.