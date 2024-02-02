Baking Legacy and Innovation: The Journey of R. Kaleeswaran

In the heart of Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, stands New Bakery Desotta, a testament to a family's baking legacy. At the helm is a seasoned baker and the custodian of this heritage, R. Kaleeswaran, who not only runs the bakery but also imparts his baking wisdom through the Desotta School of Baking. With over 40 years of experience in the craft, Kaleeswaran is a beacon of traditional baking practices combined with innovative thinking.

Carrying on the Family Legacy

Initiated in 1962 by his father, Desotta Ramachandran, the bakery was a small venture, which over time, has grown into a household name in Tamil Nadu. Following his father's passing, Kaleeswaran continued the baking tradition under the guidance of his uncle, Ganapathy, ensuring that the legacy continued to thrive. The bakery is renowned for its macaroons, a Thoothukudi style adaptation of the European meringue cookies, made uniquely with cashews instead of almonds.

Preserving Tradition, Embracing Innovation

While the bakery continues to swear by its heirloom recipes, such as the sought-after coconut biscuits, a favorite among the Chettinad region's diaspora, Kaleeswaran, a zoology graduate, has brought innovation to the forefront. His focus on millet flour cookies, owing to their nutritional value, is a testament to his commitment to blending tradition with health-conscious choices. In keeping with this ethos, the bakery shuns chemical additives, opting instead for natural ingredients like butter for flavor. Their operations align with the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Association of India, particularly in their use of leavening agents.

Sowing the Seeds of Baking Knowledge

Kaleeswaran's expertise transcends the confines of his bakery. Since 2007, he has been sharing his knowledge through the Desotta School of Baking. His courses are designed to empower a variety of individuals, from committed professionals to budding entrepreneurs and bakery unit consultants. The baking industry in Tamil Nadu presents substantial employment opportunities, and Kaleeswaran staunchly believes that with dedication and a passion for the craft, anyone can carve out a successful path in this sector.