Bakery on 5th: A New Turkish Delight in Erie's Downtown

In a heartening testament to small businesses and cultural diversity, the former Starbucks location on State Street in Erie has found new life as the Bakery on 5th, a unique Turkish bakery. The establishment officially opened its doors to a warm reception from the local community, marking a promising start for the business and its co-owner, Maftuna Rakhimova.

From Uzbekistan to Erie

Maftuna Rakhimova, an Iranian immigrant, has embarked on a journey of bringing her childhood sweet treats and the authentic Turkish coffee house experience to Erie. Transitioning from her previous role as a manufacturing engineer, Rakhimova has channeled her intellect into this venture, bringing a unique selection of Turkish and French baked goods to the local community. Despite initial plans of sharing the venture with a partner, Rakhimova stands as the sole owner of the Bakery on 5th, demonstrating immense entrepreneurial spirit.

A Welcoming Community

Erie's community has shown nothing but support and encouragement for the new bakery. The arrival of the Bakery on 5th has been seen as a welcome addition to the cultural fabric of downtown Erie, providing residents with novel culinary experiences. Locals, including one Irmela Fazlic, have expressed delight at the diversity that the bakery brings to Erie's gastronomic scene. Erie Downtown Partnership, represented by CEO Emily Fetko, has also displayed strong support for the establishment, emphasizing the desire for a dynamic and diverse downtown.

Uplifting Local Business

The opening of the Bakery on 5th has not only enriched Erie's culinary landscape but has also instilled optimism among neighboring businesses. Upcoming noodle and bubble tea shop, I Love Noods, owned by Jenny Lin, is excited about the prospect of being neighbors with the bakery. The community's warm reception of the Bakery on 5th emphasizes Erie's supportive environment for small businesses and its positive attitude towards diversity and inclusion.