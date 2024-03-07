Bakers Compete for Top Honors at 16th British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray

The quaint town of Melton Mowbray, known as the heartland of the British pie, recently hosted the 16th British Pie Awards, attracting hundreds of bakers eager to showcase their culinary creations. From traditional pork pies to innovative vegan and fusion offerings, the competition highlighted the rich diversity and culinary craftsmanship inherent in British pie making. Esteemed judges, including Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and TV chef Herlinda Heras, were among the 160 professionals and food enthusiasts gathered at St Mary's Church to crown the supreme champions across 24 different categories.

Advertisment

International Judges and Diverse Categories

Judges from around the globe, including Herlinda Heras who traveled from San Francisco, evaluated the pies based on flavor, texture, and appearance. Heras, judging for the tenth time, expressed her admiration for the tradition and craftsmanship of Melton Mowbray's pork pies. The competition was fierce, especially in the beef and alcohol category, which saw 91 entries, making it the most contested. The vegan category also stood out with 43 entries, reflecting a growing trend towards plant-based options. A new fusion pie class introduced this year attracted 26 innovative entries, showcasing the evolving nature of pie making.

Highlighting Vegan Excellence

Yumiko Tivers, a Japanese travel guide and first-time judge at the awards, was particularly impressed by the vegan category. She noted the exceptional quality of the vegan pies, which she found comparable to the best she had experienced. Tivers emphasized the importance of the crust and the innovative fillings that set some pies apart from the rest. Her enthusiasm for British pies is set to cross continents, as she plans to dedicate one of her online programs to British pie culture, aiming to introduce the depth and variety of British pies to a Japanese audience.

The British Pie Awards not only serve as a celebration of traditional British cuisine but also act as a platform for culinary innovation, allowing bakers to experiment with flavors, textures, and ingredients. The introduction of the fusion pie category this year highlights the competition's commitment to embracing global culinary trends while maintaining a strong connection to tradition. As the winners are announced, the awards promise to bring new recognition to the art of pie making, inspiring bakers and chefs worldwide to explore the possibilities within this quintessentially British dish.