Bake Your Own 'Bunettone': A Waitrose Hot Cross Bun and Panettone Fusion

With the Easter season in full swing, an innovative culinary creation has been causing quite the stir, particularly among Waitrose shoppers. Dubbed the 'bunettone', this delightful fusion combines the traditional hot cross bun with the festive Italian panettone, making it a sought-after treat that's been flying off the shelves. Sold out at Waitrose, this oversized delicacy, capable of serving eight, has prompted enthusiasts to try their hand at baking one at home, following the guidance of culinary experts and adapting classic recipes with a seasonal twist.

Embarking on the Bunettone Journey

With no recipe available from Waitrose, the adventure to recreate the bunettone at home begins with a classic panettone recipe, embellished with the distinct flavors of a hot cross bun. Key to the process is the preparation of the dough, which incorporates traditional ingredients such as cinnamon, mixed spice, cloves, and a generous mix of citrus peel and raisins. The endeavor is not for the faint-hearted, requiring patience and time, much like the 24-hour process employed by the professionals in Italy. Yet, the promise of a unique Easter treat spurs the amateur baker onward.

Mastering the Art of Dough

One of the most challenging aspects of creating the bunettone lies in the preparation of its dough. The sticky and unwieldy mass tests the baker's resolve, necessitating a lengthy kneading process followed by a series of rises. The first rise takes place over 24 hours in the refrigerator, allowing the dough to develop its flavors and texture. A second rise, after incorporating the fruit, allows the dough to double in size, setting the stage for baking. This meticulous process underscores the craftsmanship required to achieve the light, airy texture that characterizes the bunettone.

The Final Verdict

After an arduous baking process, the bunettone emerges from the oven as a golden-domed spectacle, its aroma and appearance promising a rewarding conclusion to the baker's efforts. The taste test reveals a creation that transcends its hot cross bun origins, offering a lighter, melt-in-your-mouth experience enriched with seasonal flavors and juicy fruits. This homemade version of Waitrose's bunettone not only satisfies the craving for the sold-out treat but also celebrates the joy of Easter baking, proving that sometimes, the best way to enjoy a coveted dish is to make it yourself.

The journey to bake the elusive bunettone at home highlights not just a culinary challenge, but a festive undertaking that brings together the flavors of the season in an oversized, shareable form. Whether it's the satisfaction of mastering a complex recipe or the delight of savoring the fruits of one's labor, the homemade bunettone stands as a testament to the creativity and spirit of Easter traditions.