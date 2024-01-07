Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items

In a bid to rein in the spiraling prices of essential commodities, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa of Bahawalpur has called for a stringent crackdown on overpricing and hoarding of food items. This far-reaching operation aims to enforce government-mandated prices, ensuring food items are sold at regulated rates.

Active Monitoring and Regulation

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates have been deployed as the frontline warriors in this battle against inflation. Their mission is not only to monitor market activities but also to regulate them. From overseeing the auctions of fruits and vegetables to vigilantly tracking the pricing of essential food items, these officials have a broad mandate to keep the markets in check.

Strict Enforcement Yields Results

Between January 1 and January 6, these authorities carried out inspections at 7,454 business establishments, which included both shops and carts. Their unwavering commitment and rigorous enforcement efforts have begun to pay off. Violators found overcharging for products were swiftly dealt with, resulting in the imposition of fines totaling Rs 584,000.

Non-compliance Met With Stern Action

The crackdown has not only been financial but also punitive. As many as 10 shops have been sealed in the wake of the operation, while 39 shopkeepers found guilty of overpricing have been detained. Legal cases have also been initiated against 3 shopkeepers who did not comply with the pricing regulations. This stern action underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring fair pricing and consumer protection.