B-Side Coffee: Brewing Community Spirit in Oak Cliff, Dallas

The heart of Elmwood neighborhood in Oak Cliff, Dallas is now pulsating to the rhythm of a new coffee shop named B-Side Coffee. The establishment, located at 2105 S. Edgefield Ave, is the latest venture of Whitney and Caleb Marsh. The Marsh duo, who previously owned the building housing Peaberry Coffee, have revamped the location and doubled its size by acquiring the adjacent space.

B-Side Coffee: A Tribute to Musical Heritage

The name B-Side Coffee is not just a nifty moniker. It pays homage to the location's rich history as a recording studio, thus adding a unique spin to the place. Whitney and Caleb's vision for B-Side Coffee is not just to serve beverages but to create a family-friendly venue that caters to all age groups. The shop features a specially-designed play area for children, comfortable seating for adults, and an inviting atmosphere for everyone.

Coffee with a Side of Community Spirit

B-Side Coffee's menu promises to be as diverse as the neighborhood it serves. Along with classic coffee options, the shop plans to offer in-house made sandwiches, pastries sourced from local bakeries, and kid-friendly items. In a move that highlights their commitment to supporting local businesses, B-Side Coffee has partnered with Big Bend Coffee Roasters from Marfa, becoming the exclusive Dallas retailer of the brand.

More Than a Morning Stop

Unlike typical coffee shops, B-Side Coffee aims to extend its services beyond the morning rush. Located conveniently next to Herby's Burgers and in close proximity to Oak Cliff Yoga and indie coffee shop Slow and Steady, B-Side Coffee will operate from 6:30 am to 7 pm. This extended schedule will allow the shop to cater to the evening crowd with delicious desserts. The owners' dedication to the community and their vision to create a warm, welcoming space for neighborhood residents is evident in every aspect of B-Side Coffee.