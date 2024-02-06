'B' Grade Shock for Three South Carolina Food Establishments

Three South Carolina food establishments found themselves under scrutiny during routine health inspections conducted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) in January. Cheap Seats Tavern 2 in Bluffton, Chin Dynasty China Bistro, also in Bluffton, and Dairy Queen in Ridgeland were all slapped with 'B' grades, highlighting a range of health and safety violations.

The Violations

Cheap Seats Tavern 2, with a score of 83% on January 29, found themselves on the wrong side of the DHEC due to a lack of a certified food handler, improper food temperature controls, and cleanliness issues. By February 6, no reinspection had occurred, leaving customers in the dark about any potential improvements.

Chin Dynasty China Bistro, scoring an identical 83% on January 17, suffered from blocked handwashing sinks and a lack of soap — basic hygiene protocols that any food establishment should adhere to. However, the establishment quickly rectified the problems, achieving a perfect 100% score on a follow-up inspection on January 26.

Dairy Queen in Ridgeland found themselves in hot water after a public complaint led to a low score of 81% on January 2. Violations included a non-certified person in charge, lack of health and cleanup procedures, and food debris accumulation. However, a quick turnaround saw them significantly improve their score to 98% in a subsequent reinspection on January 3.

No ‘C’ Grades in Beaufort or Jasper Counties

In a silver lining, no establishments in Beaufort or Jasper counties received a 'C' grade in January. While this is encouraging, the 'B' grades handed out to these three establishments show that there is still work to be done to ensure the health and safety of customers.

DHEC’s Health Inspections

DHEC's health inspections now include QR codes on the food grade decals, allowing customers to quickly and easily access the reports. A total of 151 inspections were carried out in Beaufort County throughout January, with the results published on DHEC's website. This transparency is a step in the right direction, empowering consumers to make informed decisions about where they choose to dine.